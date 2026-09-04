Kian84’s ‘Nepalese Brother’ Rai Begins His Long-Awaited Studies in Korea... “He’s Speaking Korean”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Rai, a young man from Nepal who formed a connection with Kian84 through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Adventure by Accident Season 4,” has begun his life as an international student in Korea.

Gambhir Man Shrestha, a Nepalese businessman and actor, announced on social media on the 4th that Rai had begun attending school in Korea and officially started his studies there.

Gambhir Man Shrestha said, “At last, this is a new beginning on the road to his dream. Many of you probably remember the journey toward Two Selpa in ‘Adventure by Accident Season 4—Nepal,’ when I, Gambhir Man Shrestha, appeared as the coordinator alongside Kian84 and his younger brothers, Rai and Tamang. Of the two, Rai has finally come to Korea to study.”

He continued, “A friend who nurtured his dreams in a small village in Nepal is now taking his first step toward a new dream in Korea. I feel truly proud and moved seeing Rai determined to study hard and achieve his dream.”

He also expressed his joy, saying, “As their uncle, I, Gambhir Man Shrestha, wanted to help, even in a small way, so that these friends’ dreams could become reality. And finally, I am able to make a new start in Korea together with Nabin Rai.”

Gambhir Man Shrestha also offered his full support to Rai as he takes on a new challenge in an unfamiliar country. He said, “Living and studying in an unfamiliar country will not be easy, but Rai! Never forget that you always have people cheering you on. You heard what Kian84 told you, right? You have to study hard. Let’s freely pursue the big dream you held in Nepal here in the Republic of Korea!”

He added, “Please join us in supporting Nabin Rai’s new beginning and his challenge of pursuing his dream.”

A video call between Rai and Kian84 after Rai arrived in Korea was also released. Rai called Kian84 as soon as he arrived at the airport. When Kian84 asked, “Have you studied a lot of Korean?” Rai replied, “I studied a lot. Since I’ve come to Korea, I want to study a lot.”

When Kian84 asked, “Is Nepal okay? You and Tamang are there—is everything okay?” Rai answered, “It’s okay. Tamang is okay too.” Seeing Rai understand him and continue the conversation fluently, Kian84 smiled proudly and said, “You can speak some Korean.”

Kian84 then repeatedly urged him, saying, “Rai, you have to study hard,” and Rai responded, “Thank you. I want to see you in person.” The two promised to meet again soon.

Rai also announced his new start in Korea by posting photos taken at Sun Moon University’s Asan Campus in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, on his social media that day, along with the hashtag “South Korea.”

Rai became known to Korean viewers through “Adventure by Accident Season 4,” which aired last year. At the time, Kian84 experienced the lives of Sherpas in the Himalayas and formed a special bond while traveling with the local young men Rai and Tamang. The two helped Kian84 attentively despite the difficult mountain trek and left a deep impression on viewers with their bright and innocent charm.

Their relationship continued even after the program ended. Rai and Tamang later visited Korea to appear on MBC every1’s “Welcome, First Time in Korea,” where they reunited with Kian84 and showed their friendship.

Recently, reports emerged that record-breaking heavy rain in Nepal had caused flooding and landslides. Concern grew among Korean fans who were worried about Rai and Tamang, and some visited Kian84’s social media to ask about their well-being.

In response, Kian84 announced on the 28th of last month, “I heard Rai and Tamang are safe. I pray for the repose of all those who lost their lives,” conveying that the two were unharmed.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.