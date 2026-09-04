‘I Live Alone’ Belatedly Acknowledges and Apologizes After Third Explanation—Despite Emphasizing ‘Jun Hyun-moo’s Impromptu Trip,’ Public Reaction Remains Cold

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The production team of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s entertainment program ‘I Live Alone’ acknowledged and apologized in its third statement that Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan had been planned in advance. The statement came 10 days after media reports first raised questions about the show’s portrayal of the trip as an ‘impromptu trip.’

In its first and second statements, the production team said it had only coordinated with the country involved. This time, however, it also disclosed that it had booked flights in advance and requested cooperation for filming on location.

The team explained that advance preparations were necessary for safety and filming because of the nature of television production. Even so, it appears difficult to avoid criticism that the program should not have placed such excessive emphasis on the trip being ‘impromptu’ in the first place.

On the 3rd, the production team of ‘I Live Alone’ released a lengthy statement detailing the production process behind Jun Hyun-moo’s controversial trip to Kazakhstan.

The production team explained that the ‘impromptu trip’ described on the program meant that Jun Hyun-moo decided on his destination and departed on the day of travel without choosing a destination or purchasing a ticket in advance. It said that Jun Hyun-moo actually checked which flights were available at the airport on the day of the trip and personally purchased a ticket to Almaty, Kazakhstan.

However, the production team had already made substantial preparations. It said it had reviewed flights and filming conditions in advance in case an overseas shoot became possible. Considering destinations Jun Hyun-moo had shown interest in and the flights available at the time, the team determined that Kazakhstan was a likely choice.

Accordingly, the team booked the staff’s flights in advance so filming could begin immediately if Jun Hyun-moo chose Kazakhstan. It had also requested cooperation for filming on location beforehand.

The production team explained that it had planned to cancel the staff’s tickets if Jun Hyun-moo chose another destination or was unable to obtain a ticket to Kazakhstan. In the sense that the destination had not been predetermined for the cast member, the description ‘impromptu trip’ was technically valid. From the production team’s perspective, however, it had anticipated a likely destination and made considerable preparations.

The team also provided more details about the previously disputed support from the Almaty Tourism Bureau. It acknowledged, ‘We received assistance from the Almaty Tourism Bureau with the administrative procedures required for overseas filming and with filming cooperation on location.’ It clarified that its earlier statement that ‘there was no support’ meant there had been no financial sponsorship or production funding.

The production team said, ‘Because this expression could have been understood to mean that there had been no administrative or filming cooperation whatsoever on location, we are providing this additional explanation.’ It apologized for causing confusion by failing to explain the matter sufficiently.

The team also admitted fault regarding the rental car. Jun Hyun-moo had reserved the vehicle himself at Incheon International Airport and received it locally after submitting copies of his passport and international driver’s license. However, the team said it only learned during a post-broadcast review that renting a vehicle in Kazakhstan required notarization by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea.

The production team apologized, calling the matter ‘a failure on the part of the production team to carefully verify local laws and regulations.’

The latest explanation clarified to some extent the difference between the production team’s meaning of ‘impromptu trip’ and the actual production process. It is also worth considering that, particularly for overseas filming, it is practically difficult for a production team to travel without making any preparations, given issues such as the safety of cast and staff, filming permits, and flights.

Nevertheless, precisely because such preparations were necessary, questions remain about how strongly the program and its promotional materials should have emphasized the trip’s ‘impromptu’ nature. The production team had anticipated that Kazakhstan was a likely destination, booked the staff’s flights in advance, and requested cooperation for local filming. Even so, the program highlighted the fun and suspense of Jun Hyun-moo seemingly deciding on a destination at the airport and departing without any prior preparation.

What viewers took issue with was less the production team’s advance preparations themselves than the gap between the impression of a ‘completely impromptu trip’ conveyed by the program and the actual production process. This explains the reaction that, if preparations had been necessary, there was no reason to conceal them or excessively amplify the image of an ‘unplanned impromptu trip.’

In particular, unlike the production team’s brief initial explanation that ‘Mr. Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on the program,’ the latest statement disclosed additional details, including the advance booking of staff flights and requests for local filming cooperation. As a result, it has become difficult for the team to avoid criticism that its initial response only deepened public distrust.

The production team also appeared to acknowledge this issue in its latest statement, saying, ‘We became overly focused on the judgment that we should not undermine the program’s sense of realism and immersion, and as a result, we failed to sufficiently explain the actual filming process.’

It added, ‘We will take the criticism and reprimands you have sent us seriously,’ and apologized, saying, ‘We will return to our original principles, reexamine our production methods and attitude from the ground up, and work to create programs with greater care.’

For Jun Hyun-moo, it was an impromptu trip decided on the day. The production team, however, had prepared in advance for that choice. The problem was that the program did not sufficiently explain this distinction and instead maximized the entertainment value of the trip being ‘impromptu.’ Even after the team’s belated apology, it faces the task of showing more transparently in future reality entertainment programs which elements are real and which preparations are made for production if it hopes to regain viewers’ trust.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.