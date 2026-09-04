'18kg Weight Loss': Jae-gyun Hwang Reveals Dramatic Body Profile with '3.9% Body Fat'—"He Looks Like an Actor"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Jae-gyun Hwang, a former baseball player turned broadcaster, showed off an actor-like appearance in his body profile photos.

On the 4th, Jae-gyun Hwang posted several photos on his social media along with the caption, "BODY PROFILE 02. Forged, not made."

Standing in front of the camera shirtless, he revealed broad shoulders and sharply defined abs. His long, seemingly wet hairstyle and bronze-toned skin created an intense, rugged mood. He also added a distinctive charm by perfectly pulling off a variety of outfits and poses.

Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu marveled, "Jae-gyun has just become an actor," while other acquaintances also expressed their surprise at Hwang's transformed image, saying, "He looks like AI" and "He looks like a movie poster."

After retiring, Jae-gyun Hwang reportedly set a body-profile shoot as his goal and recorded a body-fat percentage of 3.9% over six months, losing a total of 18kg.

Meanwhile, Jae-gyun Hwang ended his career as a baseball player last year. In February, he signed an exclusive contract with SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C), opening the second chapter of his life as a broadcaster.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.