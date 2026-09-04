"Karina Looks So Healthy and Radiant": A Relaxing Day Off Spotted in Brazil

Photo: Screenshot from an online community

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Photos of Karina, a member of Aespa, enjoying her time off in Brazil have drawn attention.

On the 4th, photos of Karina spending a leisurely day at a museum in São Paulo, Brazil, spread across various online communities and social media, sparking widespread interest.

Karina is scheduled to perform with Aespa on the 4th at the group's world tour, 'SYNK: COMPLæXITY,' in local time. She departed for Brazil on the 2nd for the performance and was seen taking a brief break and enjoying some downtime before going onstage.

In the released photos, Karina enjoys Brazilian culture like an ordinary tourist, looking around the museum and viewing the exhibits. Despite her busy world-tour schedule, she has attracted attention by exploring the area whenever she has time and relaxing in her own way.

Karina also caught attention with her comfortable yet stylish day-off outfit. She paired a white oversized knit sweater with shorts and wore work boots, creating a natural but fashionable look. Even without flashy accessories or excessive styling, she displayed her signature sophisticated aura and showed off her exceptional ability to pull off any look.

Unlike the intense charisma she radiates onstage, Karina appeared especially relaxed and natural that day, revealing another side of her appeal. Fans were particularly interested in seeing her slowly tour the museum and admire the exhibits.

Fans who saw the photos welcomed Karina's down-to-earth day-off outing, commenting, "Karina looks so healthy," "An idol who visits museums—that's so cool," and "Karina looks beautiful everywhere."

Meanwhile, Aespa, the group Karina belongs to, is currently meeting global fans through its world tour, 'SYNK: COMPLæXITY.' Aespa will continue performing in cities around the world and building on its global popularity through the tour.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.