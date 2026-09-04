Nam Bo-ra Blames Herself While Caring for Her 2-Month-Old Son: "I Thought He Would Easily Weigh More Than 6 Kilograms—It Feels Like My Fault"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Nam Bo-ra opened up about the responsibility and self-blame she feels as a mother after worrying about the weight of her 2-month-old son.

On the 4th, a video titled "A Mother Can't Sleep at Dawn... A Diary of Raising a 2-Month-Old Infant" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Nam Bo-ra's Life Theater.

In the video, Nam Bo-ra took her 2-month-old son to the hospital for his second round of vaccinations. "Today is the day Kong-al gets vaccinated," she said. "He received his first shots after he was born, and today he's getting his second round. He has to get quite a few shots today. I'm nervous even when I get vaccinated, so I wonder how much it will hurt Kong-al."

After arriving at the hospital, Nam Bo-ra paused filming while the vaccinations were administered. She was proud of her son for bravely completing them, saying, "He handled it much better than I expected. He stopped crying after a while. He was able to leave healthy."

When she checked his weight, Nam Bo-ra expressed concern that her son weighed less than she had expected. Kong-al was in the 40th percentile for growth. "He was smaller than I thought, so I wondered if I hadn't fed him enough. I thought he would easily weigh more than 6 kilograms," she said. "I should feed him more proactively."

She also candidly discussed the responsibility she feels as a mother and her emotions surrounding childcare. Nam Bo-ra said, "If something happens to the baby, it feels like my fault. Because I didn't take good enough care of him, because I wasn't good enough."

On the way home, Kong-al suddenly began crying, as if the pain from the shots had set in later. Nam Bo-ra comforted him, saying, "Is it hurting now? It's okay. It's all done. Let's get some rest today."

Feeling sorry for her son as he continued to cry, Nam Bo-ra repeatedly comforted him. "Did it hurt?" she asked, then added, "But I didn't do that to make Kong-al hurt. It was to keep you healthy, so hang in there just a little longer. You did well." She warmly held her son, who had bravely endured the vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a non-celebrity businessman in 2025 and gave birth to a son last June.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.