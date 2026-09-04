Kwon Eun-bi Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details of Her 2.4 Billion Won Building Purchase: “I’m Preparing for Retirement and Visited Many Properties Before Choosing One” (Gaby’s Super Radio)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Kwon Eun-bi revealed her unusual thoughtfulness toward the people around her.

Kwon Eun-bi appeared on KBS Cool FM’s “Gaby’s Super Radio,” which aired on the 4th, and discussed her daily life and values.

When asked, “What does loyalty mean to Kwon Eun-bi?” Gabi mentioned Kwon Eun-bi’s exceptional affection for those around her. Gabi said, “I heard that you’re extremely loyal to your managers. I heard your managers live in the rooftop rooms of your café building. I was told that you charge them below-market rent because you’re worried they might feel uncomfortable.”

Kwon Eun-bi then explained why her managers came to live in her building. She said, “We’ve always worked together for a long time, and even though our work environment has no distinction between day and night, early morning, morning, or weekends, I wanted them to be a little more comfortable. Two of them live on the second and third floors above the café.”

By making space in her own building available to her managers, Kwon Eun-bi is carefully looking after not only their working conditions but also their daily lives. Her desire to live a little more comfortably with those who share her busy schedule came through clearly.

Gabi also shared another heartwarming story about Kwon Eun-bi. She said, “I saw it in a video, too. When Lee Si An, who appeared on a travel program with me, was going on “Single’s Inferno,” I heard that Kwon Eun-bi lent her clothes, bags, and jewelry. I also saw a video on YouTube of her congratulating a makeup staff member for passing an exam. I thought, ‘She really takes good care of people.’”

In response to the praise that she takes good care of those around her, Kwon Eun-bi calmly replied, “I have a desire to take care of people. I think it’s because I was the leader when I was part of a group.”

When the conversation turned to preparing for retirement, Kwon Eun-bi also shared her practical thoughts. She candidly said, “I think I’m building toward it from now on. I’m always thinking about it.”

However, when the results of a survey naming her the No. 2 star most likely to manage assets wisely were mentioned, she reacted unexpectedly. Kwon Eun-bi drew a line, saying, “Not at all. I’m surprised you see me that way. I’m not as savvy as you might think. I give away too much. I’m completely the type to give everything away.”

When Gabi responded, “Doesn’t that become an asset?” Kwon Eun-bi agreed. She explained her values, saying, “When I think about it, I suppose that’s true, too. Rather than managing assets this way, I think that if you give and spend from the heart, it may come back to you someday.”

Even so, she showed particular interest in real estate. Kwon Eun-bi said, “Realistically, instead of spending money freely, I set my sights on one piece of real estate,” adding, “I visited properties in person a lot. That’s why I chose Seongdong District.”

Kwon Eun-bi has in fact drawn attention for her real-estate investment. She purchased a three-story building in Seongdong District, Seoul, for 2.4 billion won and currently runs a café herself on the first floor.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.