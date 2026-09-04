g.o.d’s Joon Park Reveals His Beautiful Wife, 14 Years Younger Than Him, for the First Time: After 12 Years, She Says, "I Came Because I Missed You"

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee Jung] g.o.d’s Joon Park has revealed his beautiful wife, a former flight attendant who is 14 years younger than him, for the first time.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel Wassup Man uploaded a video titled "Seven-Year-Old Jjoonie-hyung Goes on a Date for the First Time in 12 Years ♥ Who Is the Unexpected Date Partner He Met in Haenggung-dong?"

Joon Park visited Suwon’s Haenggung-dong, one of the hottest dating spots these days, and said, "It’s been 12 years since I went on a date with my wife."

Recalling the days when he was dating his wife, Joon Park said, "Back then, I had to hide whenever we went out. It felt like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t committing a crime." He added, "I feel sorry that I didn’t let my wife fully experience the excitement when she should have," expressing his regret over the time they were always busy hiding from public attention.

Then, an unexpected date partner appeared in front of Joon Park. It was his wife. Unaware of what was happening, Joon Park froze, while his wife smiled and said, "I came because I missed you."

The couple naturally reminisced about their dating days. His wife said, "I felt very comfortable with him from the moment we first met. We always met while wearing casual sweat suits." She continued, "One day, my husband wore a performance outfit because of work, and I was shocked because he looked so handsome. I thought, ‘He’s someone who can look this amazing.’"

Speaking about when her husband looks most attractive, she said, "Usually, he is consistently free-spirited wherever and whenever we are." She added, "When I talk about a concern and he seriously understands and comforts me, he really seems like a grown-up. That’s when I find him attractive."

She also shared a story about falling for her husband’s thoughtfulness. His wife said, "I needed a tissue while we were doing something, and he took a napkin out of his pocket and gave it to me. I thought, ‘How can a man be so thoughtful that he even carries napkins around?’ I thought it was really attractive." She continued, "But it turned out he carried tissues because he had to blow his nose all the time," prompting a burst of laughter.

Meanwhile, Joon Park married Kim Yoo-jin, a former flight attendant who is 14 years younger than him, in 2015. They have a daughter, Joonie.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.