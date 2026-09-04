Kian84 Goes Straight to the Bathroom Upon Arriving at Girl Group’s Dorm: “I Need to Take Care of Something, Sorry”

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Kian84, a broadcaster and former webtoon artist, drew laughs by taking care of “business” first as soon as he arrived at a girl group’s dormitory.

On the 4th, a video titled “Small-Business Idols” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Life84.”

In the video, Kian84 started his day by turning on a selfie camera at 7:20 a.m. “Haven’t a lot of idols appeared on our channel?” he said. “We’ve also received many inquiries from idols about appearing, so this time, I thought we could look for hidden idols who aren’t widely known to the public.”

He then compared it to “buying at a low point” in the stock market before introducing the group he would meet that day. “You may or may not know them, but the group I’m meeting today is called USPEER,” he said, hinting at a new encounter.

Kian84 later visited USPEER’s dormitory. He arrived at 9 a.m., and upon entering the residence, he marveled at how much more spacious it was than he had expected. “This is a nice place,” he said while looking around, but soon suddenly asked, “Can I use the bathroom? I need to take care of something...” and went looking for the restroom first.

He went straight to the bathroom as soon as he entered the dormitory. “I’m sorry. Right after arriving at someone else’s home...” Kian84 apologized awkwardly, prompting laughter.

After taking care of “business,” Kian84 met the USPEER members and exchanged greetings. As he continued touring the dormitory, he exclaimed, “This is my first time visiting a girl group’s dormitory. It’s very clean.”

He then asked, “Are dormitories normally this clean?” Member Roa answered honestly, “We cleaned it yesterday. We cleaned it really thoroughly.” The revelation that the members had tidied the dormitory the day before to welcome Kian84 brought another round of laughter.

Kim Sohee, Reporter

yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.