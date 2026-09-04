"Don't You Even Serve Me a Meal?"...'Kim Gu-ra's Son' Geuri Addresses Malicious Comments About His Stepmother: "What You See on TV Isn't Everything"

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Geuri, the son of broadcaster Kim Gu-ra, directly addressed malicious comments about his stepmother and revealed the nature of their actual family relationship.

On the 4th, a video titled "I’ll Address the Suspicions Directly" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Kim Geuri.'

During a clarification Q&A, Geuri spoke directly about the malicious comments aimed at his stepmother after they filmed Parents’ Day content.

Geuri said, "It was fun filming the Parents’ Day content," adding, "There were so many malicious comments about my stepmother in the comments."

He read some of the actual comments aloud: "‘Dong-hyun is such a good son—he gave her lots of gifts and just left,’ ‘He must have wanted to eat a home-cooked meal at Dong-hyun’s house, so shouldn’t she have told him to stay and eat?’ and ‘Did she send him away without serving him even a meal or a cup of tea?’"

Geuri said, "What you see on TV isn't everything," adding, "When I went there, she also prepared juice for me and gave me cake. She never sends me home empty-handed." He continued, "There were cameras, and I thought it might be awkward if my mom came into the frame for no reason, so I turned everything down," adding, "I can take care of myself, and that is actually our home too. It is a house I can naturally come and go from whenever I want." He added, "In the first place, I have nothing to feel hurt or disappointed about."

He also said that he still keeps in comfortable contact with his stepmother. Geuri said, "I was in touch with my stepmother even the day before yesterday," adding, "She really likes alcohol. I enjoy tasting different kinds of alcohol, so I sent her some that I liked as a gift, and she messaged me, ‘I enjoyed it so much, son.’"

Geuri emphasized that "there are no problems between us at all" and explained that judging a family’s relationship based on only a few scenes is a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra divorced in 2015 and remarried a non-celebrity woman 12 years younger than him in 2020. They had a daughter in 2021. Geuri, his son from his previous marriage, and his younger daughter have an age gap of 23 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.