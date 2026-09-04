Kim Seon-tae Takes Aim at Jun Hyun-moo? Recreates an “Impromptu Trip” Concept Right After Controversy: “The Timing Is Uncanny”

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] As controversy continues over broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo’s “impromptu trip,” Kim Seon-tae, a former “Chungju Man” and YouTuber, has drawn unexpected attention after releasing a video based on the same concept. Some have even speculated that he was targeting Jun Hyun-moo because the timing and concept overlap.

On the 4th, Kim Seon-tae’s YouTube channel uploaded a video titled “Promoting an Impromptu Trip.”

Kim Seon-tae opened the video at the Chungju city bus terminal, saying, “Today, I’m going on an impromptu trip. I’ll randomly board any city bus and ride it to the end of the line.”

He then looked around at several buses waiting at the terminal and, after wondering, “Which one should I take? There are so many,” chose a bus heading to Bangdaehaeng.

After boarding, Kim Seon-tae casually greeted passengers during the ride. He also introduced the scenery outside the window and the villages he passed along the way, enjoying the appeal of an impromptu trip.

When he finally reached the terminal stop, Kim Seon-tae continued to wonder, “What should I do?” He soon said, “There’s nothing to do. I’ll start by walking to the neighboring village,” and set off without a fixed destination, simply following wherever his feet took him.

His trip was truly impromptu. Rather than visiting a special tourist attraction, he slowly explored the surrounding scenery on foot. Later, after finding a fishing spot, Kim Seon-tae even took a boat and spent a leisurely day.

Faced with a picture-perfect landscape, he expressed his admiration and enjoyed some time to relax. He later took a nap in a pavilion, then finished the impromptu trip with a hearty meal of gondre rice and cheonggukjang.

Viewed solely as a video, it was a modest healing trip: he boarded a bus without making any special plans, rode to the terminal stop, and then continued wherever his feet took him.

However, Kim Seon-tae unexpectedly attracted attention after the video was released. Its timing, title, and “impromptu trip” concept coincided with Jun Hyun-moo’s trip, which recently became controversial.

Previously, on MBC’s “I Live Alone,” episodes aired on the 14th and 21st of last month showed Jun Hyun-moo heading to the airport without deciding on a destination in advance. He then chose a flight to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and embarked on a 29-hour impromptu trip.

After the broadcast, questions arose over whether he had really chosen the destination without any preparation, as it became known that several staff members had accompanied the overseas shoot and that a rental car had been used locally. The controversy intensified when information emerged from Almaty’s official page on the Kazakhstan government website indicating that the shoot had been carried out with support from local tourism authorities.

The production team of “I Live Alone” responded, “Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on the broadcast,” but the controversy did not easily subside.

On the 4th, the production team ultimately issued an official statement explaining, “The ‘impromptu trip’ described on the broadcast referred to Jun Hyun-moo deciding on his travel destination and leaving that day without choosing the destination or purchasing a plane ticket in advance.”

The team also said it had purchased staff plane tickets in advance in preparation for the possibility of traveling to Kazakhstan and had requested cooperation with local filming. It explained that Jun Hyun-moo had personally reserved the rental car at Incheon International Airport and picked it up locally. However, it apologized for only later confirming the notarization procedure required to rent the vehicle, calling it “the production team’s failure to carefully check local regulations.”

As the controversy over Jun Hyun-moo’s “impromptu trip” continues, some internet users have reacted to Kim Seon-tae releasing content with the same title by saying, “Wasn’t he targeting Jun Hyun-moo?” and “The timing is uncanny.”

However, Kim Seon-tae did not directly mention Jun Hyun-moo in the video, and no evidence was found that he was targeting the controversy. The two men’s names are being mentioned together because the keyword “impromptu trip” happened to overlap.

Kim So-hee | Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.