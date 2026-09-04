Choi Dong-seok, Divorced from Park Ji-yoon, Finally Leaves His Former Home: "Moved After Many Twists and Turns"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok has revealed his new home after moving following many twists and turns.

On the 4th, Choi Dong-seok posted photos of his newly moved-in home on social media, writing, "Moved after many twists and turns."

The photos showed a clean interior centered around white tones, complemented by warm colors, drawing attention.

The spacious living room and unobstructed view stood out, creating a neat atmosphere free of unnecessary clutter.

Choi Dong-seok shared his thoughts after personally organizing the house, saying, "I have no idea how long it will take to get everything sorted, but considering I did it alone, I think I did fairly well."

Although the organizing is not yet completely finished, he appeared satisfied as he looked around the home he had arranged himself.

Regarding life in the new space, he wrote, "It still feels unfamiliar and doesn't feel like my home yet," but added, "It's nice to be able to see Sanbangsan Mountain," expressing satisfaction with the unobstructed view.

Meanwhile, Choi Dong-seok married Park Ji-yoon, his fellow announcer at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), in 2009. They have one son and one daughter.

The couple split in 2023 after 14 years of marriage and are currently continuing litigation over their divorce. Park Ji-yoon has parental and custodial rights over their two children.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.