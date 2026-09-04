"Everyone Who Smoked Marijuana Is Dead Now": Kim Tae-won Makes Startling Revelation Based on Personal Experience

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Tae-won, leader of Boohwal, drew attention by revealing that he has been sober for seven years and discussing his past marijuana-related offenses.

A video featuring Boohwal's Kim Tae-won was released on the YouTube channel 'God Kyung-kyu' on the third.

As he watched people around him drinking, Kim Tae-won said, "Must be nice. I'm jealous." He then candidly admitted, "I get jealous whenever people talk about alcohol."

When Yoon Hyung-bin asked, "But have you completely stopped drinking, sir?" Kim Tae-won replied, "I've been sober for seven years."

Lee Yoon-seok said, "When it comes to quitting something, I think you're the best. Once you make up your mind, you quit everything." Kim Tae-won then explained what led him to stop drinking.

Kim Tae-won joked, "I kept refusing to quit until the very end, but the hospital told me, 'If you come back here one more time, you'll die,' so I quit."

Kim Tae-won then brought up his past marijuana case himself. He startled those around him by making the self-revelation, "I quit marijuana back then, too, you know."

Kim Tae-won referred to the past, saying, "No one who did that quit. Everyone who was doing it back then is dead now."

Kim Tae-won had previously been booked twice on suspicion of marijuana use, in 1987 and 1991.

He also opened up about how his relationships changed after he stopped drinking. Kim Tae-won said, "Once I quit drinking, no one wanted to see me. After I stopped drinking, nobody called me."

Lee Kyung-kyu empathized by sharing his own experience. He said, "That's right. I once stopped drinking for 100 days, and nobody came looking for me either. My drinking-based friendships definitely all faded away."

The two men's candid accounts showed how relationships built around alcohol naturally grew distant after they stopped drinking, eliciting both laughter and empathy.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.