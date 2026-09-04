"Woo-bin hyung, Are You Embarrassed by Me?" Doh Kyung-soo Adorably Teases Kim Woo-bin for Not Introducing Shin Min-a

Photo: AM Entertainment, Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Singer and actor Doh Kyung-soo drew laughter by jokingly asking his close friend, actor Kim Woo-bin, "Are you not introducing me to your wife, actress Shin Min-a, because you're embarrassed by me?" Doh Kyung-soo said he still had not properly met Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin's wife.

On the fourth, Channel Fifteen Nights uploaded a video titled "Kyung-soo, Where Are You? | We're Meeting Right Na."

In the video, Doh Kyung-soo said, "That's Kim Woo-bin hyung," while traveling with producer Na Yeong-seok to a popular restaurant. Na PD reacted in surprise, asking, "Woo-bin?" It turned out that Doh Kyung-soo had spotted Kim Woo-bin's advertisement on the street.

Recalling the recent awards ceremony where Shin Min-a appeared, Na PD said, "There was an awards ceremony recently, and it was cute. Shin Min-a came out to present an award, and it was nice to see."

At the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 31st of last month, Shin Min-a took the stage to present the grand prize. Kim Woo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo watched from the audience, and Lee Kwang-soo in particular welcomed Shin Min-a's appearance with the loudest cheers. Sitting beside him, Kim Woo-bin wore an embarrassed smile and appeared shy, prompting laughter.

Hearing this, Doh Kyung-soo spoke about Kim Woo-bin's marriage, saying, "I can't believe it. Since we've been close ever since we were young, I thought he hadn't gotten married," and added, "I had only seen Woo-bin hyung, and he looked exactly the same, so I thought he hadn't gotten married." Na PD then asked, "Didn't you see Shin Min-a often?" Doh Kyung-soo replied, "I happened to see her once while passing through the airport."

Na PD then teased him, saying, "I guess Woo-bin is a little embarrassed by you." Doh Kyung-soo laughed and replied, "You mean he's embarrassed to introduce me to senior Shin Min-a?" He continued, "Was that why Woo-bin hyung acted that way?" and added, "I understand Kwang Soo hyung has seen her many times."

When Na PD said, "Now I'm curious," Doh Kyung-soo replied, "I should ask him next time: 'Hyung, why haven't you introduced me to Min-a sunbaenim?'" Na PD, listening to him, suggested, "Ask him, 'Are you embarrassed by me?'" Doh Kyung-soo repeated, "Hyung, are you embarrassed by me?" prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin held their wedding ceremony last December after dating publicly for 10 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.