“A 7 Billion Won Investment”—What Will Happen to Kim So-young? Book Club Ends After Cookie Business Closure: “I Found It Difficult to Speak Up”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Kim So-young announced that she is ending the book subscription service she has operated for approximately six years. After news recently emerged that she had also closed her cookie business, she personally explained why she was winding down her businesses one after another.

On the 4th, Kim So-young announced on her social media, "I have something to tell you. After approximately six years of operation, we will be ending the Bookplant Book Club service with the October 2026 subscription as the final one."

She also opened up about why she started Bookplant Book Club. Kim So-young explained, "Looking back on the beginning of Bookplant Book Club, it was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As I considered ways to keep running the bookstore through that long winter with no end in sight, I came up with a service that could send good books to people's homes even when we could not meet in person."

She said that several factors had combined to lead to the decision to end the service.

"There was not just one reason," she said. "As changes in various market conditions overlapped with internal circumstances, the time to close the book club was approaching. But I was so sorry to discontinue the service that I found it difficult to bring myself to speak up, which delayed the announcement."

She candidly shared her feelings, adding, "I have been thinking about this for a long time, but I am worried that it will be sudden news for our members."

She continued, "The book club is closing one chapter, but as a reader, I will return to being someone who shares the books I am reading."

The news that the cookie business Kim So-young had operated had also recently closed added to the disappointment.

Kim So-young previously explained the reason for winding down that business, saying, "Even when we sold a lot, we were still operating at a loss."

She explained, "Because we took great care and made everything slowly, we used a lot of labor, and we kept buying ingredients such as Valrhona. I thought there were no substitutes. There was truly nothing left over."

She added, "I don't think I will go into a business that directly produces food again."

After ending the book subscription service she operated for approximately six years and winding down her food business, changes are expected in the direction of her business activities.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a former fellow announcer at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), in 2016. She gave birth to a daughter in 2019 and welcomed a son in April.

Kim So-young joined MBC as an announcer in 2012 and left the company in 2017. She later launched her own brand and has been working as an entrepreneur. Recently, she also attracted attention as a businesswoman after securing an investment worth 7 billion won from a prominent investment company.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.