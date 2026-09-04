Kwaktube Misses Another Recording of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4'... Jun Hyun-moo Says, "That Guy Isn't Here Today Either"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jun Hyun-moo expressed his disappointment on 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' while mentioning Kwaktube's consecutive absences. Instead, he filled the gap by embarking on a food trip to Yeongdeok County with all four members of 2AM.

The April 4 episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' showed Jun Hyun-moo traveling to Yeongdeok County after Pohang with all four 2AM members—Lee Chang-min, Jo Kwon, Lim Seul-ong, and Jeong Jin-woon—in search of fresh seafood.

At the beginning of the broadcast, Jun Hyun-moo mentioned Kwaktube's absence.

Jun Hyun-moo thought of Kwaktube, saying, "That guy isn't here today either." He then explained, "I came alone because of a previously scheduled engagement."

Because of a busy overseas schedule, Kwaktube was absent from 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' again after missing last week's episode.

Jun Hyun-moo then introduced special guests who would fill Kwaktube's absence.

"I'll be joined by four people who won't just fill his absence but overflow it," Jun Hyun-moo said as he introduced all four members of 2AM.

He added, "I think I can eat a little less today. There are simply a lot of people," drawing laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo and the 2AM members traveled from Pohang to Yeongdeok County, where they sampled the region's fresh seafood and began their full-fledged food trip. With all four members appearing together, viewers anticipated an even richer journey, from mukbang to lively banter.

With Kwaktube absent for two consecutive weeks, Jun Hyun-moo's direct mention of his absence also kept viewers interested as they waited to see the pair's usual chemistry.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.