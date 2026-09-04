Joo Jin-mo Gives His 11-Years-Younger Wife Min Hye Yeon a Blunt Assessment: "You Are Pretty, but Your Hair Is Tousled"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Joo Jin-mo and Min Hye Yeon showed off their sweet, playful chemistry as a couple, even in their eighth year of marriage.

On the 4th, a video titled "40s Makeup That Makes You Look Younger Even When You Go All Out: A GRWM Vlog for a Classmate's Wedding" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Dr. Hye-yeon.'

In the video, Min Hye Yeon began getting ready to attend her classmate's wedding. "The occasions that make me worry most about my appearance are when I meet friends from when I was young," she said, expressing her determination to dress up for friends she had not seen in a long time.

Min Hye Yeon carefully prepared everything from her makeup to her hair and then thoughtfully chose her outfit. After checking her appearance in the mirror, she said, "I'm going to get really dressed up. I'll go congratulate my friend properly," before leaving home with excitement.

Min Hye Yeon then headed to the wedding venue with her husband, Joo Jin-mo. After the wedding ended without a hitch, she expressed disappointment that the event had been so brief, saying, "I spent an hour getting ready to go to the wedding, but it feels a little anticlimactic to see it for only an hour and leave."

At one point, Min Hye Yeon lightly tapped Joo Jin-mo, who was driving, and checked her appearance. She then asked, "Don't I look pretty?" seeking her husband's honest assessment.

Joo Jin-mo paused before replying, "Honey? Uh. Yeah." But his next comment took an unexpected turn. Instead of focusing on his wife's overall appearance, he carefully inspected her hairstyle and pointed out, "The hair on your left side is all tousled."

Min Hye Yeon showed her disappointment, saying, "Why are you looking at that? You could just say I'm pretty. It's not even tousled."

However, Joo Jin-mo was not simply criticizing his wife's appearance. A caption in the video explained his behavior, saying, "He said it because he was worried it might look strange on camera."

Ultimately, he was paying attention to her hairstyle because he wanted her to look even prettier on camera. Although they bickered, the couple's thoughtful concern for each other revealed the natural affection of a married couple in their eighth year of marriage.

Meanwhile, Min Hye Yeon, a graduate of Seoul National University College of Medicine, married actor Joo Jin-mo in 2019. She currently runs the YouTube channel 'Dr. Hye-yeon,' where she actively communicates with fans by sharing various content about her daily life, beauty, and skincare.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.