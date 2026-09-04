'Kim Ga-yeon♥' Lim Yo-hwan Is Only Six Years Older Than His Prospective Son-in-Law... “He Calls Me Dad, but I’m His Father-in-Law Hyung”

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Former professional gamer Lim Yo-hwan revealed that his prospective son-in-law is only six years younger than him.

On the 4th, a video titled “Only Six Years Between Father-in-Law Lim Yo-hwan and Him?! Prospective Son-in-Law Who Cooks Better Than Kim Ga-yeon, as Even Faker Admits” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan’s Gaming Couple.”

In the video, the production crew visited Kim Ga-yeon’s home. Her eldest daughter had come to visit her mother for the weekend and greeted the crew. At that moment, a man was sitting awkwardly inside the house. He turned out to be Kim Ga-yeon’s prospective son-in-law.

Previously, during an earlier shoot, Kim Ga-yeon had boasted, “I have a prospective son-in-law. He cooks well. He’s good at grilling meat. Faker approved of him.” Lim Yo-hwan then said, “The age gaps in our family vary widely. In that situation, my eldest daughter is dating someone much older than her. He’s six years younger than me.” He added, “I joked that I would become his ‘father-in-law hyung,’” and explained, “He calls us Dad and Mom. That’s just how it appears on the family tree; in reality, it truly feels like we’re brothers.”

When the prospective son-in-law told the crew, “There’s a big age gap between us,” Kim Ga-yeon, who overheard him, quipped, “What’s so big about 10 years?” drawing laughter.

The prospective son-in-law and the eldest daughter then prepared a meal for the family. He said, “Sometimes, when the two of them are playing games, I make them late-night snacks. So I naturally tend to use the kitchen,” revealing that he regularly cooks for Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan.

Kim Ga-yeon’s second daughter remarked on his exceptional cooking skills, saying, “Before I had an older brother, I thought Mom’s food was the best. But he cooks much better.”

Soon afterward, the prospective son-in-law completed a generous meal featuring pasta and steak. After tasting it, Kim Ga-yeon praised him, saying, “It’s really delicious. You grilled it well.” The production crew also exclaimed, “It’s delicious.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ga-yeon remarried former professional gamer Lim Yo-hwan in 2011. She had her first daughter with her former husband and welcomed her second daughter after remarrying Lim Yo-hwan.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.