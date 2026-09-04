'Skeletal' HyunA spotted in Los Angeles with ♥Yong Jun-hyung... 'Sweet couple' even wearing matching glasses

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] HyunA, formerly of the group 4Minute, showed off her sweet newlywed vibe by revealing her relaxed daily life during a trip to the United States with her husband, Yong Jun-hyung.

On the 4th, HyunA posted several photos showing her recent whereabouts on her account.

In the released photos, HyunA is seen visiting California, United States, with her husband, Yong Jun-hyung. The couple is enjoying the moments of their trip, spending a relaxing time against an exotic backdrop.

HyunA traveled across the United States in comfortable yet stylish outfits. She drew attention by showcasing her signature fashion sense even in a natural look with minimal styling.

In particular, her appearance with her husband, Yong Jun-hyung, caught the eye. The two showed off their extraordinary couple chemistry by wearing matching similar-looking outfits and even wearing glasses side by side. Their natural styling, which seemed to be mindful of each other, perfectly captured the sweet newlywed atmosphere.

A relaxed atmosphere emanated from the sight of the two walking together and enjoying the scenery, even without a glamorous schedule or special events. HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung's happy appearance, harmonizing with the exotic California landscape, brought smiles to the faces of those watching.

Meanwhile, HyunA married singer Yong Jun-hyung in 2024 and became husband and wife.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.