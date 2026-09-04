Someday Rado Once Endured 'Severe Financial Hardship,' Even a Burglar Left Empty-Handed... "Four People Ate from One Dish for Three Days" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Producer Rado opened up about the severe financial hardship he endured while promoting as a member of the group Someday.

On the fourth, the eighth episode of KBS2's 'Happy Together—Glad I'm Not Alone' (hereinafter 'Happy Together') featured Someday's first appearance on a terrestrial television network, 17 years after their debut.

Someday debuted in 2009 with “Do You Know?”, an OST for the drama 'Boys Over Flowers,' and drew attention after topping the mini-homepage BGM chart at the time.

That day, Someday performed “Do You Know?” for the first time on terrestrial television, 17 years after their debut. The MCs marveled, “They sing so well,” after the group demonstrated that they had retained their skills despite the passage of time.

Despite their flashy debut, the members' lives were far from easy during their active years. Jung Se Young confessed, “We had almost no income while we were promoting,” adding, “We even took turns wearing each other's tops and bottoms.”

Rado recalled, “Our only source of income at the time was singing at weddings as a side job. They paid us 500,000 won each time,” adding, “The four of us took 100,000 won each and used the remaining 100,000 won for a post-event meal. We lived on that kind of romance.” When 1Take was told, “I heard that four people once ate from one dish for three days,” he explained, “That's right. Restaurants served quite a lot of side dishes back then. We divided the main dish among ourselves for two days, then got through another day with the side dishes we had set aside.”

They also revealed the absurd story of a burglary. When told, “I heard a burglar broke in but left because the house looked so poor,” Rado explained, “Don't burglars usually break in when no one is looking? We lived with the door open. There was nothing to take,” adding, “We came face-to-face with the burglar, but he just left.” Rado continued, “Anyone could tell he was a burglar. We were eating at the time. He came in, looked around the house, and then walked right back out,” leaving everyone astonished.

Rado confessed, “I had never even experienced living like a proper person, so I didn't know what it meant to live like one,” adding, “Is this what an ordinary life is supposed to be like? But it's so hard. I had no money to take the bus and no money to buy food. I was sick and tired of it. It was so difficult. This isn't a life a person should be living.” He opened up about a time when he could not even afford the basic necessities of life.

Jung Se Young also confessed, “I remember that the song ‘Do You Know?’ ranked No. 1 in the mini-homepage BGM rankings. Even so, if life was this difficult, how much more successful did we have to become to live like everyone else? Our music was doing well, so why was our life still so hard? There was a sense of helplessness that came from that.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.