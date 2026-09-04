Kim Ji-min: "Kim Jun-ho’s Menopause Is Stronger Than My Pregnancy Symptoms... Mothers Smacked My Husband on the Back"

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Comedian Kim Ji-min drew laughs as she shared an unexpected update about her newlywed life with her husband, Kim Jun-ho, whose menopause overlapped with her pregnancy.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel 'YOUNGLIM' uploaded a video titled "Don't Get the Wrong Idea... We Really Are Fighting... The First Reveal of the Kitchen They Chose Themselves!"

While Kim Ji-min mentioned the small differences that arise when she and Kim Jun-ho do household chores, Kim Jun-ho said, "We don't fight anymore. When I get scolded, I push back because I'm going through menopause." He continued, "I started pushing back because of menopause six months ago, but then we suddenly conceived a child together, so menopause lost."

Kim Ji-min then asked, "If menopause and pregnancy went head-to-head, which one would win?" She confessed, "I naturally thought I would win, but there are many symptoms that overlap between menopause and pregnancy. In those overlapping areas, I think I'm a little weaker." She then laughed and said, "Menopause is stronger."

The couple also shared an anecdote about people around them giving Kim Jun-ho advice after their marriage. Kim Jun-ho said, "After we got married, I got smacked on the back quite a lot. Mothers I didn't even know would say, 'Treat Ji-min well.'" He jokingly added, "So I'm planning to sue all of them now," drawing laughter.

In their actual married life, however, Kim Ji-min said she was surprised by her husband's meticulous housekeeping skills. She proudly said, "It used to be like that, but now Oppa does all the housework and won't let me do anything." She added, "When I think about the home Oppa had before, he was someone who kept pet insects. He used to live with fruit flies and all that, but he has changed so much that I feel like a princess. I wondered, 'Was he always this good at housework?'"

Meanwhile, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min got married in July last year. The couple subsequently underwent in vitro fertilization to have a child, and they personally announced the pregnancy on the 30th of last month, receiving many congratulations. Their child is reportedly a boy.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.