'Daughter of the Late Seo Se-won' Seo Dong-ju Says, "I Only Lived Well Because My Parents Were Well-Off"—A Painful Self-Exposé

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Seo Dong-ju candidly opened up about the burden she felt growing up as the daughter of famous entertainers, as well as how her life changed after studying in the United States and carving out her own path.

On the 4th, a video titled "What It Means to Live as the Child of a Famous Entertainer" was posted on Seo Dong-ju's YouTube channel.

That day, Seo Dong-ju looked back on her childhood while answering the question, "Why were challenges more frightening when I was young, but became easier after I became an adult, contrary to most people?"

Recalling her childhood, she said, "From the moment I was born, my entire life unfolded right in front of me. If there was a stage, I was simply placed on it," adding, "I wasn't ready yet, but suddenly I was under the spotlight. That's how it happened." She continued, "The stronger the light, the stronger the shadow, right? All those eyes on me felt incredibly burdensome and overwhelming."

Seo Dong-ju said, "When I was young, I was a special child from the moment I was born, even though I hadn't done anything to earn it. My parents were also extremely famous, so people around me would say things like, 'She's the daughter of a famous MC' or 'She's Seo Jeong-hee's daughter.' My very existence was treated as something special."

She continued, "But I hadn't achieved anything on my own. I lived well because my parents were well-off, and I did well in school because they paid for private tutoring," offering a blunt assessment of her childhood.

By contrast, she said that after studying abroad, she began experiencing what it was like to build achievements through her own efforts. Seo Dong-ju emphasized, "Of course, my parents paid my tuition when I went abroad to study, but although I didn't know the language when I attended that school, I learned it through my own efforts, didn't I?" She added, "After I got divorced, getting into law school and receiving scholarships were also the results of my own efforts."

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju is the daughter of the late Seo Se-won and Seo Jeong-hee. Seo Se-won, who had been living in Cambodia, suffered cardiac arrest while receiving an IV at a Korean hospital in Phnom Penh in 2023 and died at the age of 67.

Seo Dong-ju worked as a lawyer in the United States after graduating from the University of San Francisco School of Law. Last year, she remarried a person working in the entertainment industry.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.