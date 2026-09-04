HYOYEON Used a 50-Pyeong Girls' Generation Dorm 'Alone'—Then a Rotten Mattress Shocked Her: "I Disposed of It Immediately" ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer HYOYEON revealed the roughly 50-pyeong Girls' Generation (SNSD) dorm where she now lives alone, showcasing her frugal lifestyle.

On the 4th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) released a preview for 'Omniscient Interfering View' titled, "HYOYEON Left Alone in a 50-Pyeong Girls' Generation Dorm?? What Is HYOYEON's Daily Life Like as She Enjoys Another Peak?"

In the video, HYOYEON appeared at the SNSD dorm. Since most of the members had moved out and only came and went when they had schedules, HYOYEON was using the roughly 50-pyeong dorm alone.

When HYOYEON said, "I just stayed there, and somehow I ended up living independently," the MCs agreed, saying, "We think that's incredibly sensible."

The inside of the roughly 50-pyeong dorm was also shown. The spacious kitchen and living room contained an old TV that was not compatible with Netflix, along with an outdated fan and an old vacuum cleaner, rather than the latest appliances. HYOYEON said, "I don't feel inconvenienced at all."

The master bedroom also had only a non-slip mat for dogs on the floor instead of a bed. HYOYEON explained, "The bed was old, so I threw it away. I'm looking for a decent bed." She continued, "I heard the inside of the mattress I had been using before had completely deteriorated," adding, "Someone came to clean the water purifier, so I had them clean the mattress too. They said the inside was completely corroded and damaged, so I disposed of it immediately." HYOYEON added, "I tend to keep using things as long as they don't break," revealing her frugal lifestyle.

HYOYEON said, "I've been living in this dorm for five years," and added, "I've been living in dorms for 21 years, since my debut. We used to live two to a room. I shared one with Seohyun. We had the smallest room, so I don't really want to think about it," drawing laughter. HYOYEON continued, "That experience made Seohyun and me really close friends," and revealed, "I was a free-spirited person, but Seohyun helped me stay on a somewhat more proper path."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.