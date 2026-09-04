Cha Tae-hyun Shows Off His 7.4 Billion-Won Building in Sinsa-dong... Even “Silver Spoon” Lee Seo-jin Asks, “Is It Yours?” Envy Erupts (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Cha Tae-hyun revealed the office in his Sinsa-dong building, which he purchased for 7.4 billion won. The office was filled with gifts from longtime acquaintances, offering a glimpse of the unusually extensive network befitting one of the entertainment industry’s most well-connected figures.

The fourth episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Not_found” — hereafter referred to as “My Genie Secretary” — featured Cha Tae-hyun as the second “my star.” Known as one of the entertainment industry’s all-rounders, he is widely regarded as a versatile entertainer.

That day, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu visited the Sinsa-dong office operated by Cha Tae-hyun. When they arrived, Cha Tae-hyun personally came out to greet them at the door, welcoming them with a warm embrace. He then showed them around the office and chatted with them naturally.

As they toured the office, Lee Seo-jin asked, “Is this your building?” Cha Tae-hyun replied, “Yes. We only use the upper floors.” Kim Kwang-kyu expressed his admiration, while Lee Seo-jin also could not hide his envy, saying, “He’s a building owner. A building owner.”

Photographs of artists represented by Cha Tae-hyun were displayed in one corner of the office. Various items were also placed throughout the space—gifts from close acquaintances whom Cha Tae-hyun referred to as his “benefactors”—drawing attention.

When Kim Kwang-kyu saw a chair in the office and remarked, “That chair looks expensive,” Cha Tae-hyun replied, “Other people bought all of this for me.”

Cha Tae-hyun then revealed the origins of the items placed around the office one by one. They included a nameplate made by Park Bo-young, a desk from Yoo Jae-suk’s office, and speakers he received from Yum Jung-ah’s husband, along with other gifts from his entertainment-industry acquaintances.

Traces of people who had worked with Cha Tae-hyun and maintained relationships with him for many years could be found throughout the office, underscoring the breadth of his network. The space stood out not simply as a collection of expensive objects, but as an office filled with memories built with the people around him.

Meanwhile, Cha Tae-hyun became a building owner in 2024 after purchasing a building in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for 7.4 billion won. He later co-founded the agency Basecamp Company with actor Zo In-sung.

Kim So-hee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.