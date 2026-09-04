'I Live Alone' Makes No Mention of Jun Hyun-moo's 'Spontaneous Trip' Controversy During Regular Broadcast... Production Team Apologizes 8 Hours Before Airing

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' apologized and disclosed specific production details before the regular broadcast in response to allegations that Jun Hyun-moo's spontaneous trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan, had been fabricated. However, the program began without mentioning the controversy at all.

On the episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' aired on the 4th, viewers saw Kim Shin-young's daily life as she opened a pop-up event overseas.

The broadcast began by introducing Kim Shin-young's latest activities without any particular mention of Jun Hyun-moo. During the opening, Jun Hyun-moo applauded and said, "I have some very happy news. Kim Shin-young's long-held wish has come true." Kim Shin-young responded, "Today is the day my lifelong wish comes true. It is the day Kim Shin-young's imagination becomes reality." The program then immediately showed her opening a pop-up event in Tokyo's Shibuya with clothes she had remade.

Meanwhile, that afternoon, the production team of 'I Live Alone' belatedly disclosed specific details of the production process and apologized over allegations that Jun Hyun-moo's spontaneous trip to Kazakhstan had been fabricated.

Jun Hyun-moo had previously been shown taking a spontaneous trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan. After the episode aired, however, questions arose over whether filming could actually have been carried out without any advance preparation. In particular, doubts about the "spontaneous trip" concept grew after viewers pointed out that driving in Kazakhstan requires documents such as a Russian translation and notarization of a Korean driver's license, in connection with scenes showing Jun Hyun-moo using a rental car locally.

The production team explained the specific preparations for filming. It said, "We examined various possibilities, focusing on nearby countries that could be reached within the limited time. After considering the destinations Mr. Jun Hyun-moo had shown interest in and the flight situation at the time, we judged that Kazakhstan was the most likely choice." It added, "If Mr. Jun Hyun-moo chose another destination that day or was unable to obtain a ticket to Kazakhstan, we planned to cancel the staff members' tickets and naturally capture any unexpected situations arising in the process as part of the trip."

The team also explained the rental-car arrangements. It said, "The Department of Tourism of Almaty city provided administrative assistance required for overseas filming and cooperation with on-site production." It added, "Mr. Jun Hyun-moo booked the vehicle himself at Incheon Airport, then submitted copies of his passport and international driving permit after arriving locally and received the car according to the rental company's instructions."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.