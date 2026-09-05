'Married for 22 Years,' Sheon Kneels Before Jung Hye-young in a Dress: "8,000 Days and One Day"

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyun] Sheon revealed his unwavering affection for his wife, Jung Hye-young, sharing a sweet update befitting one of the entertainment industry’s most famously loving couples.

On the 5th, Sheon shared photos with Jung Hye-young on social media, along with the message, "Will you run with me? 8,000 days and one day since I married Hye-young."

The photos showed Sheon and Jung Hye-young looking affectionate in the past.

Sheon, dressed in a suit, and Jung Hye-young, wearing a white mini dress reminiscent of a wedding gown, shared a happy moment with bright smiles.

Sheon showed his special affection by personally putting a pair of sneakers with the same design as his on Jung Hye-young’s feet.

He drew attention by kneeling, placing Jung Hye-young’s foot on his knee, and carefully tying her shoelaces.

Even after more than 8,000 days of marriage, Sheon continues to show thoughtful love for his wife, highlighting once again the couple’s enduring affection.

Meanwhile, Sheon married actress Jung Hye-young in 2004, and they have two sons and two daughters. The couple has long been loved as one of the entertainment industry’s most famously affectionate couples, and they continue to exert a positive influence through donations and volunteer work.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.