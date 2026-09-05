♥Cha Tae-hyun’s Wife Turns Out to Be a Lyricist: “She Wrote ‘I Love You’ and Has Been Receiving Copyright Royalties for 25 Years” (Biseojin)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Cha Tae-hyun revealed behind-the-scenes details about his wife, who wrote the lyrics to one of his hit songs. At the time, the couple was secretly dating, and his wife wrote the lyrics to Cha Tae-hyun’s song herself. He also revealed that royalties are still being paid, drawing attention.

The fourth episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Whatever You Want—Biseojin,” which aired on the 4th, featured Cha Tae-hyun as its second “my star.” He is regarded as one of the entertainment industry’s leading all-rounders and versatile entertainers.

Lee Seo-jin mentioned Cha Tae-hyun’s signature song “I Love You” and asked, “Has it been more than 20 years? Wasn’t that your first song?” Cha Tae-hyun replied, “That’s right. My wife wrote the lyrics,” revealing a special story behind the song.

Cha Tae-hyun proudly said, “My wife wrote the lyrics to almost all of my songs. I’m still receiving copyright royalties.”

When Lee Seo-jin asked, “Did she originally write lyrics?” Cha Tae-hyun explained, “She didn’t, but she was always a good writer.” He continued, “I asked a professional to write the lyrics for the title track of my first album, but it wasn’t completed, so I asked my wife.”

However, the two were unable to publicly acknowledge their relationship at the time. Cha Tae-hyun confessed, “As I became more popular, I couldn’t make it public. I couldn’t say that my girlfriend had written it, so we created a pen name.”

He also shared the specific story behind the pen name. Cha Tae-hyun said, “At the time, my wife lived in front of Geomok Shopping Center in Jamwon-dong. That’s why we used Geomok as her pen name,” adding, “She really hates it,” which made everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, Cha Tae-hyun, who was born in 1976, married Choi Suk Eun, his first love and a woman the same age as him, in 2006 after dating for 13 years. They have one son and two daughters.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.