Is That Really Choi Min-soo? He Dresses Sharply for a Public Event... ♥ June Elizabeth Kang: "My Husband Looks Wonderful"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] June Elizabeth Kang shared an update on her life with her husband, Choi Min-soo, showing off his different charm after he dressed up for the first time in a long while.

On the 4th, June Elizabeth Kang posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Following a special invitation, my husband and I went to Frieze Seoul."

"It was so enjoyable to greet many people I hadn't seen in a long time~" June Elizabeth Kang wrote, sharing her feelings about meeting old acquaintances again.

She also expressed her affection for her husband, Choi Min-soo. June Elizabeth Kang welcomed his different appearance, writing, "I was especially grateful to see Yuseong's dad looking so wonderful in a suit."

In the photos, Choi Min-soo is dressed in a neat suit, exuding a mature yet sophisticated air. With an appearance different from his usual intense and free-spirited image, he showed the distinctive presence of a handsome actor.

June Elizabeth Kang also attended the event in a neat yet elegant outfit, pairing a white shirt with a full skirt and high heels. The couple stood side by side for photos, showing their enduring affection as a couple.

Meanwhile, Choi Min-soo is married to June Elizabeth Kang, a former Miss Korea titleholder, and they have two sons.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.