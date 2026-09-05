"I'm sorry your uncle is Ha Jung-woo and your grandfather is Kim Yong-gun": Hwang Bo-ra offers her son an unexpected apology

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra opened up about her concerns that her son may feel pressured because he comes from a family of famous actors.

A video featuring Hwang Bo-ra was released on the CTS Christian TV YouTube channel on the 3rd.

During the video, Hwang Bo-ra spoke about the extraordinary love her family has shown her son, Woo-in, after someone remarked, "Now that he has been born, his uncle is Ha Jung-woo and his grandfather is Kim Yong-gun."

"Everyone absolutely adores him," Hwang Bo-ra said, explaining that Kim Yong-gun, Ha Jung-woo, and the rest of the family dote on Woo-in.

However, Hwang Bo-ra also shared an unexpected concern about her son. "But I feel a little sorry for my son, Woo-in. When he was born, he found out that his family members were famous," she said.

Having a famous actor as a grandfather and another as an uncle could be a source of pride for Woo-in. At the same time, it could burden him with the attention and expectations of those around him. Hwang Bo-ra said her husband, Cha Hyun-woo, had faced similar concerns as a child. "My husband said it was difficult because his father and older brother were entertainers. He has this compulsion to always feel sorry and be careful," she said.

She recalled telling him while they were dating, "You were able to live comfortably as you were. Since your parents and older brother were entertainers, they would sometimes leave you spending money, so you lived pretty casually." Her husband then replied, "Hey, if you talk like that, there are things you don't know about."

Hwang Bo-ra said her husband's words took on a different meaning after she gave birth to and began raising a child herself. "After having a child, I understood my husband's words so much more. I started worrying, 'Will our Woo-in also have to live while constantly worrying about what others think?'" she said.

At the same time, she emphasized the family's affection for her son, saying, "They still love him." Her comments revealed the concerns she faces as a parent: being born into a famous family can provide a child with a special environment, but it can also make the child deal with attention and expectations unlike those faced by peers.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Cha Hyun-woo, the son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of Ha Jung-woo, in 2022. Cha Hyun-woo, whose real name is Kim Young Hoon, is the head of WALKHOUSE COMPANY. The couple have a son, Woo-in.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.