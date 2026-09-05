Cha Tae-hyun Turns Out to Be a “Broadcasting Dynasty Kid”: “My Father Was a Sound-Effects Director and My Mother Was a Voice Actor; I Grew Up at a Broadcasting Station” (*Seojin’s)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Cha Tae-hyun showcased his versatility as an all-round entertainer, having worked as an actor, singer, variety-show personality, radio DJ, and director.

Cha Tae-hyun appeared on the fourth episode of SBS’s *Mueosideun Haejuljini–Seojin’s* (hereinafter *Seojin’s*), which aired on the 4th. He was the second “my star” guest and is widely regarded as one of the entertainment industry’s leading all-rounders and versatile entertainers.

Lee Seo-jin mentioned Cha Tae-hyun’s activities across various fields and asked, "Aren’t you the only person these days who does movies, dramas, and music?" He continued, "You’ve also done variety shows and worked as a radio DJ, haven’t you? You succeeded at everything. There’s nothing you failed at," praising him highly.

Lee Seo-jin did not stop there. He repeatedly praised Cha Tae-hyun’s wide-ranging career, saying, "Your dramas and movies all did well. Your songs even reached No. 1. Your radio work also went well. You’re the only one in South Korea."

In response, Cha Tae-hyun opened up about the special background that connected his childhood dreams to his current career.

He said, "When I was in high school, I dreamed of becoming a producer-director. My father was a sound-effects director at a broadcasting station, and my mother was a voice actor. So I grew up at a broadcasting station."

He continued, "When I was in high school, I wanted to become a director. My second choice was to be a singer, and my third was to be an actor. So I thought that later I could make a movie, star in it, and sing its OST—I could do everything."

In fact, Cha Tae-hyun has expanded his career across various fields, just as he had hoped when he was young. After debuting as the first-generation Super Talent, he worked as an actor in films and dramas. He also proved his popularity as a singer by topping music charts.

He also worked on variety programs and as a radio DJ, and eventually pursued his high-school dream of becoming a director by taking on directing duties himself. In particular, he took on a new challenge as a director by participating in the production of the drama *Hit the Top*.

Through his own career, he has gradually brought to life the picture he once imagined as a child: making a movie, starring in it, and even singing its OST.

Cha Tae-hyun’s broadcasting-oriented upbringing also influenced his career. His father, Jaewan Cha, previously worked as a sound-effects director at a broadcasting company, while his mother, Choi Soo-min, was active as both an actress and a voice actor.

Choi Soo-min is particularly well known as the voice actor who voiced Youngshim in the cartoon *Youngshim* and Na Ae-ri in *Run Hani*. The couple met as senior and junior voice actors at Tongyang Broadcasting Company (TBC) and later married, naturally giving Cha Tae-hyun an environment in which he could be exposed to broadcasting from an early age.

After hearing this, Lee Seo-jin expressed his admiration once again, saying, "That’s right. Didn’t I say it? You’re the only one in South Korea," acknowledging Cha Tae-hyun’s extraordinary career.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.