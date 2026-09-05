'Daughter of the Late Seo Se-won' Seo Dong-ju Says, "I Had No Money After My Divorce... 30 Years Felt Meaningless"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Seo Dong-ju recalled a time when she had only 300,000 won on hand after her divorce and explained why she continued taking on challenges despite her difficult circumstances.

On the 3rd, a video was posted on Seo Dong-ju's YouTube channel in which she discussed challenges and failure based on her own experiences.

In the video, Seo Dong-ju expressed her hope that others would not find the idea of taking on challenges too daunting.

Seo Dong-ju said, "As you listen to stories like mine, I hope you will find the idea of taking on challenges a little easier. To do that, I think you first have to take failure lightly, and even think of failure itself as something manageable. Everything has to feel lighthearted."

However, she emphasized that she had not taken on challenges only when everything was in place. Seo Dong-ju stated, "The reason I say this is that after I got divorced, I truly had not a single penny. Even when I had only 300,000 won, or about $300, on hand, I continued taking on challenges."

She directly recalled a time when she was also facing severe financial uncertainty after her divorce. "Even when I had no money, my circumstances made things impossible, I had nothing, and the 30 years of my life up to that point felt completely meaningless, I still tried to do something and take on challenges," she said.

Seo Dong-ju had previously addressed the claims that she was born with a silver spoon by mentioning her late father, Seo Se-won. Appearing on TV CHOSUN's entertainment program I Am Alone Now in 2024, she said, "Even though I was born into privilege, I faced many difficulties, including business failures, when the programs my father had been working on came to an end." Although she grew up in an unusual environment as a child because she had famous parents, she explained that her life was not always smooth, depending on her parents' businesses and family circumstances.

She also expressed hope that her experiences would give others a small measure of courage. Seo Dong-ju said, "Please don't look at me cynically and say, 'That's because your circumstances allowed it.' Instead, I would be very grateful if you thought, 'Seo Dong-ju kept going even at moments like that, and she is still doing it now. She can keep doing it today because she continued back then.'"

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.