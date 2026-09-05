Ha Won-mi, Shin-Soo Choo’s Wife, Feels Depressed Preparing Meals for Her Sons in the U.S.: “It Feels Like a Peaceful Hell”

[Sportschosun Ahn Ji] Ha Won-mi, the wife of former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, opened up about feeling “a little depressed” while caring for her sons in the United States without her husband.

On the 4th, a video titled “Starting Life in the U.S. Without Shin-Soo Choo” was posted on Ha Won-mi’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Ha Won-mi headed to her home in Texas to care for her second son, Geon-woo. She explained, “It’s been about two months since I last saw my husband. He is currently in South Korea. When I went to South Korea, he came here and stayed for about a month, and then we switched again. I’ve now been living in the U.S. for two months.”

Ha Won-mi said, “I feel like I’ve returned to the life of an American mom,” adding, “My daughter, who is currently in South Korea, will return to her boarding school in the U.S. when vacation ends, and my oldest will go back to college. Only my second son attends school from our home in Texas.” Geon-woo is a promising young player attracting attention in American baseball. He currently plays as an outfielder for IMG Academy and is ranked among the top amateur prospects nationwide in the United States. Recently, he also drew attention after recording a 169.6 km batted-ball speed.

She said that, while taking care of her two sons in the U.S., she had naturally become the family’s full-time meal preparer. “My kids really love eating. While having breakfast, they ask what’s for lunch, and while eating lunch, they ask about the dinner menu,” she said, drawing laughter. She continued, “When they were young, they ate whatever I gave them. But now that they’ve grown up a bit, Geon-woo asks, ‘Are you really putting that much sugar in it?’ whenever I’m cooking,” prompting more laughter.

Ha Won-mi also admitted that she sometimes felt depressed while adjusting to life in the United States. “I used to live a busy life in South Korea, but after coming home and doing nothing but taking care of the kids, I feel like I’m becoming a little depressed. I really felt down,” she said. She added, “I met some Korean friends who have been living here for a long time, had a meal and a drink with them, and while showing off my trick of opening bottle caps, I said, ‘I’m honestly so depressed these days.’ They told me, ‘Someone with depression wouldn’t open it like that. Yours is a depression that only makes you think about yourself,’” which made her laugh.

She also spoke candidly about the differences between life in South Korea and the United States. “After living in South Korea for about four years and coming back to the U.S., I felt it again: life in the U.S. is very peaceful, but it’s so monotonous that it can be a little boring,” Ha Won-mi said.

She continued, “That doesn’t mean I have a lot of time alone. I do have a routine. I make breakfast in the morning, send my son to school, work out, and then go to work. When my son comes home, I feed him dinner again. That’s all there is to it.” She described her life in the U.S. as “something like a very peaceful hell,” drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.