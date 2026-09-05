Yoo In-young Was Dumped by Ghosting—“I Was Angry at First, but I’m Glad I Was Able to Filter Him Out”

[Sportschosun Reporter] Actress Yoo In-young revealed, "I’ve been ghosted before."

On the 4th, the YouTube channel 'Inyounginyoung' uploaded a video titled "It Was a Q&A to Celebrate Reaching 200,000 Subscribers... and We Really Reached 200,000!? Inyounginyoung’s First Q&A!"

In the video, Yoo In-young responded to a viewer who said, 'I was ghosted, and I’m so dumbfounded and angry,' by revealing, "I’ve been ghosted before, too."

She confessed, "I was extremely angry at first, but I ended up being fine. When I thought, 'I can get over someone like you this quickly,' all my lingering feelings disappeared." She then said, "Thank you for doing that," before telling the viewer, "You’ll meet someone better."

Yoo In-young stated, "It would have been even harder if I had stayed with someone like that for a long time." She added, "It was certainly a very rude way to end a relationship, but I think it might help you feel better if you try to see it as fortunate that you were able to filter out such a person."

In response to a question about her ideal type, she also candidly described the kind of romantic partner she wants. Yoo In-young said, "Someone who makes me feel loved," adding, "I’d also like someone I can communicate well with and lean on."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.