Ailee Moved by Choi Sihoon’s Extraordinary Support... He Gifts Her First Private Practice Room in 14 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Anji Jeong] Singer Ailee beamed with happiness as she unveiled the first private practice room of her life, prepared by her husband, Choi Sihoon.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel “Ilyne’s Marriage Diary” uploaded a video titled “After 14 Years as a Singer, I Finally Have My Own Practice Room. Thank You, Husband ♥.”

In the video, Choi Sihoon decided to set up a practice room so that his wife, Ailee, could focus on music after launching a band project. While furnishing the office, he also decided to give her a private practice room of her own.

Choi Sihoon sought interior-design advice from Baekga of Koyote. He also personally considered every detail, from the sofa to the lighting, as he decorated the practice room.

After about three months of preparation, the practice room was finally completed. Choi Sihoon explained, “I initially made the walls red brick, but they stood out too much, so I changed them to black. I made sure the walls wouldn’t look too plain.” He added, “I think we may need to change the atmosphere by laying down a carpet and adding some objects.” He completed the space with care, even placing a full-length mirror so he could check his playing.

A few days later, Ailee visited the practice room. After looking around, she hugged her husband tightly and said, “I really love it. Thank you.” She continued, “I’ve always wanted my own practice room since I debuted. When I first debuted, my agency had a practice room, and I always practiced there. After that, I really wanted a private practice room, and my husband made one for me as a gift.” She smiled happily.

Meanwhile, Ailee married Choi Sihoon, who is three years younger than her, last year. The couple continues to connect with fans by sharing various aspects of their married life through their YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.