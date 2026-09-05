"Get Double Eyelid Surgery," Esther Lyuh Shocked by Comments After Revealing Her "Drooping Eyes"... ♥Hong Hye-geol Says, "Your Eyes Look Beautiful Now"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Doctor and television personality Esther Lyuh drew laughter as she hurriedly covered her bare face after it was caught on camera. She also shared recent reactions, saying, "Some people commented that I should get subtle double-eyelid surgery."

On the 4th, a video titled "Screening Humanity: My Wife, Prettier Than a Movie Actress, on Her Way to Work, Ep. 1" was posted on the YouTube channel "Yeo Esther's Esther TV."

The production crew visited Esther Lyuh's home to film her getting ready for work.

As soon as Esther Lyuh spotted the camera, she hurriedly covered her bare face with her hand. She protested to the production crew, saying, "Don't I have to be fully dressed before I leave for work?" and "Why are you telling me only 10 minutes beforehand?" Her remarks prompted laughter. Hong Hye-geol, who was watching nearby to provide narration, added, "Look at her covering her face just because she isn't wearing makeup," which also drew laughs.

Worried about her appearance, Esther Lyuh asked, "PD, is there some kind of magic that can make my drooping eyes look more open?" The production crew replied, "We'll give it a try," prompting more laughter.

There was a reason Esther Lyuh was particularly concerned about appearing without makeup. In August, she shared on the same YouTube channel an anecdote about filming without makeup while appearing on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

At the time, Esther Lyuh candidly revealed how she felt, saying, "I filmed in the morning without putting on makeup. People who saw it commented, 'Does Dr. Esther Lyuh not go to a dermatologist? Why are her eyes so droopy?'" She added, "I was really shocked."

Esther Lyuh then created the appearance of double eyelids with her fingers, while Hong Hye-geol made everyone laugh by saying, "That's ridiculous. A woman over 60 acting like she's pretty."

Esther Lyuh shared the reactions, saying, "Some people commented, 'You should never get double-eyelid surgery,' while others said, 'You should make them subtle.'" After hearing this, Hong Hye-geol drew attention by praising his wife's appearance: "Why would you get double-eyelid surgery? Your eyes are already so beautiful."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.