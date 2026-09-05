Someday’s First Stage Leaves Even Yoo Jae-suk in Tears... Rado Says, "We Disbanded to Survive"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Someday took the stage on terrestrial television for the first time since its debut on KBS2’s “Happy Together,” moving everyone to tears with a flawless vocal performance that swept away years of frustration.

KBS’s “Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone” (planned by Park Min-jung, directed by Kwon Jae-oh, written by Lee Min-jung; hereafter “Happy Together”) is a storytelling music audition program in which Yoo Jae-suk, who reads people; Jang Hang-jun, who captures stories; and Yoon Jong Shin, who listens to music, pay close attention to the narratives and harmonies of various “life teammates.” In the eighth episode, which aired on Friday the 4th, the “Horn-Rim Trio”—Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong Shin—and special MC Ahn Eun-jin shared special performances featuring the stories of the life teammates from four teams in Group E of the main competition: Deadline, Big Dipper, Hwanhee Couple, and Someday.

The first performance came from Deadline (Park Da-hyun and Gu Eun-seo), who appeared wearing part-time work uniforms. Park Da-hyun, an ice cream shop employee, is a talented singer whose cover video of “Golden,” filmed during a closing shift, garnered 7.19 million views and was once ranked No. 1 among “Golden” covers. Park Da-hyun said she had received shout-outs from Maggie Kang, BTS’s Jimin, and Kwon Jin-ah, and recalled emotionally, "Director Maggie Kang watched the video herself and told me, ‘Amazing.’" The duo chose HUNTR/X’s “Golden” and proved their reputation as the top cover act with powerful high-register harmonies, drawing cheers from the MCs. Yoo Jae-suk encouraged their bright new beginning, saying, "I’m rooting for the opening of both of your lives."

The second act was Big Dipper (Lee Chil-seong, Kim Jeong-a, Lee Seung-hyun, and Lee Seung-min). They are a family of classical vocalists, with the mother, father, and sons all majoring in vocal music. The story of their father, Lee Chil-seong, drew particular attention: he became the first Asian winner of Italy’s “Big Three” competitions, the Enrico Caruso competition. Lee Chil-seong, who confessed that it had once been difficult to make a living through classical singing, became emotional as he said, "One day, my wife cried and told me we should make money. I feel so sorry for her, and I’m so grateful." They sang Shin Moon Hee’s “A Beautiful Land” and received a standing ovation for a harmony filled with the family’s strong bond. Ahn Eun-jin gave them a thumbs-up, saying, "It must be so special to be able to connect with your family through something you love."

The third stage belonged to Hwanhee Couple (Kim Young-hwan and Choi Sang-hee), a warm and affectionate male-female duo. Kim Young-hwan, a teacher, is an undiscovered talent whose cover of Lee Moon Sae’s “In the Rain” has the highest number of views among the program’s cover videos. He revealed that he had dreamed of becoming a singer since childhood but had to turn down even an agency contract because of his family’s financial circumstances and his responsibilities as the breadwinner. Yoon Jong Shin empathized, saying, "For some reason, I couldn’t give up my dreams of singing and acting. It’s especially sad that, when it comes to singing, I can’t even take on the role of a supporting actor." The couple performed Lee Moon Sae’s “In the Rain,” conveying the tender affection between them through their harmony. Yoo Jae-suk and Ahn Eun-jin were visibly moved after the performance, adding to the emotional atmosphere.

Finally, Someday (Rado, 1Take, and Jung Se-young) appeared, prompting the MCs to buzz with excitement. Rado, the producer behind STAYC and a hitmaker, had taken the stage. The group was Rado’s debut team. They debuted with the “Boys Over Flowers” OST and even topped the mini-homepage BGM chart at the time, but decided to disband to make a living. Rado opened up about their desperate circumstances, saying, "We couldn’t live like human beings. Four people shared one serving over three days, and we took turns wearing the same tops and bottoms." He added, "We had to choose disbanding in order to survive." Jang Hang-jun responded with empathy, saying, "When Kim Eun-hee and I were newlyweds, we also divided one bowl of jjampong into four meals," prompting a bittersweet laugh.

Still, none of the three could easily give up their dream of making music. Jung Se-young, who chose an ordinary office job, confessed, "I couldn’t watch performances for a while. It was too hard to endure my longing to sing," moving everyone. The three then performed 4Men’s “Confession,” their first terrestrial television stage since debuting. They perfectly revived the sensibility of 17 years ago, as if pouring out all their pent-up longing to sing. The “Horn-Rim Trio” and Ahn Eun-jin shed tears at their flawless harmony. Yoon Jong Shin praised them, saying, "I could feel the desperation of ‘I absolutely have to perform onstage.’" Rado also broke down in tears, saying, "Back when I was desperate, no one recognized me. I thought, ‘There are things that won’t work even if you grit your teeth and prepare to die.’ I can’t believe we’re singing onstage again, and it feels deeply moving." His tears touched everyone.

The eighth episode of “Happy Together” delivered deep emotion through challenges pursued in pursuit of dreams that transcend generations. Social media was flooded with reactions such as, "Am I really allowed to watch this for free? I want to go to a concert," "The part-time workers are the real deal. They’re the best among the people who sang ‘Golden.’ Those high notes are insane," "It’s beautiful when a family gathers and sings together. I’m deeply moved," "Teacher Young-hwan is so cool. When he and his wife started singing, the tears just poured out," "I want to see a full live performance of ‘Nevertheless.’ This is what singing is really about," and "Starting today, I’m rooting for Someday’s reunion. They really sound like they did back then. It’s heavenly."

Meanwhile, KBS2’s variety program “Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone” airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.