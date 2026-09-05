Cha Tae-hyun: "I Nearly Broke Up with My Wife After Asking to Postpone Our Wedding—Canceled Filming and Went to Apologize"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Cha Tae-hyun revealed why he is known as the nation’s devoted husband.

On the Friday, April 4, broadcast of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s entertainment program “Mueotideun Haejuljini - Biseojin” (hereafter “My Genie Secretary”), Cha Tae-hyun appeared as the featured “my star.” After premiering its new season, “My Genie Secretary” ranked second overall and first among entertainment programs on Netflix’s “Top 10 Series in South Korea.” It has also continued to generate buzz across OTT and digital platforms, with clips on major digital platforms surpassing 8 million cumulative views.

Lee Seo-jin introduced Cha Tae-hyun as “the only person in South Korea” and praised him, saying, “Cha Tae-hyun is the only person to have reached the top in every field of South Korea’s entertainment industry.” The two first visited the agency office that Cha Tae-hyun runs with Zo In-sung. When Lee Seo-jin asked, “Is this your building?” Cha Tae-hyun replied, “Yes. We only use the upper floors,” surprising them both. Furniture and items gifted by longtime acquaintances—including Kang Full, Yoon Kyung-ho, Kim Jun-ho, Kim Jong-min, Yoo Jae-suk, and Park Bo-young—were placed throughout the office, offering a glimpse of Cha Tae-hyun’s extensive network.

Because the schedules of several agency actors overlapped and there was a shortage of managers, Cha Tae-hyun offered “My Genie Secretary” a real one-day manager job. When he said, “But I only need one person,” Lee Seo-jin created a “subcontracting system,” replying, “It’s one person. You hire me, and this guy works under me.” Cha Tae-hyun responded, “That system is very well organized. I’d pay 300,000 won for a system like that,” prompting laughter.

Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu then accompanied Cha Tae-hyun to a concert by Amuttta Band, where he performs as a guest vocalist. During the trip, an unexpected story behind Cha Tae-hyun’s signature song “I Love You” was revealed. Cha Tae-hyun said, “My wife wrote the lyrics. She wrote the lyrics for almost all of my songs. I still receive a small amount of royalties from that song.” He also drew attention by explaining that he had used the pen name “Ge mok” because he could not publicly reveal his then-girlfriend, who is now his wife.

Lee Seo-jin continued with his unfiltered remarks about Amuttta Band. When Cha Tae-hyun explained that he and Jang Hyuk were guest vocalists, Lee Seo-jin said, “But don’t you have more hit songs? Kyung-min only has ‘Shaken Friendship,’ doesn’t he?” Cha Tae-hyun shot back, “I have two No. 1 songs, and I could name at least three, including ‘The Two Line Bridge.’” Cha Tae-hyun also shared that one of his previous concerts lasted as long as three hours because of his lengthy comments, causing some audience members to leave early. Lee Seo-jin then tried to keep Hong Kyung-min from talking too much, adding to their playful chemistry.

However, Cha Tae-hyun was not in good condition before the concert. He had been suffering from a cold for two weeks and said, “I went to four hospitals and even got two IV drips by myself.” His cold sweats and coughing continued until just before he went onstage, worrying Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu. Once he took the stage, however, he performed steadily, including his signature song “I Love You,” as if he had never been ill. He successfully finished the concert amid the audience’s sing-along and enthusiastic response. The show also ended within the targeted two hours and 30 minutes, proving his professionalism as a veteran performer.

After the concert, the conversation continued over a samgyeopsal dinner, focusing on Cha Tae-hyun’s life and career. Lee Seo-jin expressed his admiration again, saying, “He even succeeded as a radio DJ. There’s nothing he has failed at. He has reached the top in every field.” Cha Tae-hyun revealed that he had dreamed of becoming a producer-director in high school and had grown up around broadcasting stations because his father was a sound-effects director and his mother was a voice actor. He added that he had dreamed of becoming a director, singer, and actor, and had gradually turned those childhood dreams into reality by working not only in acting, singing, and variety shows but also as a drama director.

He also revealed the secret to his consistent self-care. Cha Tae-hyun, who has not consumed alcohol for three years, said he maintains a regular routine of waking up early to prepare meals for his children, cycling, and exercising. He has continued working out even during out-of-town shoots, carrying a portable stepper with him. “I’ve never used an exercise machine as a clothes rack. I guess enduring all those different activities while doing that helped build my stamina,” he said.

The final topic of the day was Cha Tae-hyun’s image as the nation’s devoted husband. Although he complained, “I have this family-oriented, devoted-husband image, and it’s too much pressure. I wish people would stop,” stories about his relationship with his wife from the past instead proved his devoted side.

Cha Tae-hyun revealed that he nearly broke up with his wife after asking to postpone their planned wedding by one year when he was 30. “My wife went to Jeju Island then. I had filming scheduled, but I canceled it and went straight there to apologize,” he said. Lee Seo-jin responded, “That’s why you’re a devoted husband. I wouldn’t have gone.” Cha Tae-hyun replied, “But if I hadn’t gone, we would have broken up. I was in a lot of emotional pain at the time.” He added that after they married, everything he did went well, including “Scandal Makers,” and reflected on the years he had shared with his wife.

At the end of the broadcast, singer Seo In-young was previewed as the next “my star,” raising expectations. SBS’s “Mueotideun Haejuljini - Biseojin” airs every Friday at 11:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.