Kim Hee-chul Mourns Heebum, His Family Cat of 20 Years: "We Met After My 2006 Traffic Accident"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Super Junior member Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) has said goodbye to Heebum, his pet cat of nearly 20 years.

On the fifth, Heechul personally announced Heebum’s death on social media, writing, "Our Heebum has crossed the rainbow bridge."

"He was born in 2006, so he lived to be 20? He must have made it to 21," he wrote. "To be honest, I’m not taking it calmly. I keep wondering what I should do..." He opened up about his feelings after losing a longtime member of his family.

He said he had initially planned to say goodbye quietly, but decided to share the news out of consideration for fans who had spent many years with Heebum. Heechul wrote, "I was going to keep it quiet and move on without announcing it, but I felt that we raised Heebum together with our fans... I can’t know Heebum’s feelings 100 percent, but people around me said, ‘HanJaeHeeBum lived a healthy and long life.’ Thank you, everyone."

Heebum was also a familiar presence to Heechul’s longtime fans. Born in 2006, the Russian Blue began his special relationship with Heechul after a fan gave him the cat that year, following Heechul’s serious traffic accident.

On August 10, 2006, Heechul was returning to Seoul after paying his respects at the funeral of Super Junior member Donghae’s father when his vehicle collided with a median barrier near Dangjin IC in South Chungcheong Province. He suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his left femur and ankle, requiring 12 weeks of treatment, as well as surgery and rehabilitation.

The cat given to Heechul by a fan while he was recovering at his residence after the accident was Heebum. He met Heebum during a long period of recovery after the sudden accident forced him to suspend his activities, and the cat remained by his side for nearly 20 years.

The name “Heebum” also carries memories from Super Junior’s early days. It was initially formed by combining “Hee” from Heechul’s name with “Bum” from then-Super Junior member Kim Ki-beom. Later, the names of Han Geng and Jay, a member of the band TRAX who were close to Heechul at the time, were added, and the cat’s full name reportedly became “HanJaeHeeBum.”

There is also an anecdote that illustrates the special bond between Heechul and Heebum. A fire once broke out on the floor below Super Junior’s residence, leaving even their home covered in soot. After seeing Heebum still guarding the house, Heechul said he thought, "He and I are going all the way together."

Heebum appeared on television several times as well. He attracted fans’ attention when Super Junior’s residence was shown on MBC’s 2007 program “Sunday Night—Let’s Play Economy.” He later became a beloved celebrity cat familiar to fans, with Heechul regularly sharing updates through social media and other channels.

As Heebum grew older, it became harder for fans to see him. Heechul reportedly reduced the cat’s exposure to cameras out of consideration for his health and stress as a senior cat. A photo of Heebum released last year after a long absence also drew considerable attention from fans.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.