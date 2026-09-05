Lee Dong-gun’s Jeju Café Heading Toward Closure? “I Went There Just in Case, Only to Find a Different Store”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Oasis 80, the Jeju café operated by actor Lee Dong-gun that attracted considerable attention, has entered a reorganization period. However, a store from another brand has already opened at the site, drawing public interest.

Recently, posts have appeared on social media and online from visitors who returned to Oasis 80, formerly located in Aewol-eup, Jeju Province, only to find that it had changed.

One visitor wrote, "I entered the address and went there just in case, but Lee Dong-gun’s café, Oasis 80, where I stood in line to eat just five months ago, was gone, and Heisan Store had opened in Jeju Province."

In fact, the site at 26-7 Aewol-ro 1-gil, Aewol-eup, Jeju City, Jeju Province, where Oasis 80 operated, is now home to Heisan’s Jeju flagship store.

Heisan appears to have been preparing its store at the location even before Oasis 80 announced its “reorganization.” A job posting published in April for employees at the Heisan Jeju Aewol-eup flagship store listed the workplace as 26-7 Aewol-ro 1-gil, Aewol-eup, Jeju City, Jeju Province—the same address as Oasis 80.

At the time, Heisan described the location as “Heisan’s first offline store, the Jeju Aewol-eup store,” and announced that it was scheduled to open in June. Lee Dong-gun’s side officially announced the café’s long-term reorganization later, in July.

Oasis 80 announced through its official social media account on July 6, "As of July 9, we will be taking time for reorganization. We sincerely thank everyone who has cared for and visited Oasis 80." However, it did not separately disclose the length of the reorganization period, a reopening date, or plans for future operations.

Before that, Oasis 80 had also temporarily closed for interior construction and relocation work. Although it later announced plans to resume business, visitors who went to the store continued to post reviews saying that construction was still underway, fueling questions about its operating status.

Now, about two months after the “reorganization” announcement, a flagship store from another brand occupies the site of the former café. Oasis 80 has not officially announced that it has closed permanently, however, so it remains unknown whether it will resume operations at another location.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gun opened Oasis 80 in Aewol-eup, Jeju Province, in April last year. He attracted even more attention by revealing the entire preparation process on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s My Little Old Boy.

Lee Dong-gun promoted “sand coffee,” extracted using heated sand, as the café’s signature menu item. He personally prepared coffee and welcomed customers at the store. A line formed on the first day, and about two months after opening, he also held a pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

Lee Dong-gun previously said on television that running a small café in Jeju Province had long been a dream of his. Viewers who had followed his preparations through the program have also continued to show interest in the café’s changed appearance after just over a year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.