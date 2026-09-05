Yook Joong-wan Lost a Rooftop-House Building Now Worth 4 Billion Won: "I Was Offered It for 850 Million Won"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Yook Joong-wan, who appears as a special MC on KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror," will reveal how he missed the chance to become the owner of a building now worth 4 billion won.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter "Boss in the Mirror") is a program in which South Korean bosses voluntarily put themselves in others' shoes and reflect on themselves to create more rewarding workplaces. Based on the latest episode, it has maintained its dominance as the No. 1 entertainment program in its time slot for 221 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

In the episode airing Sunday, the 6th, Yook Joong-wan, leader of South Korea's representative romantic band 6band, will appear as a special MC and is expected to entertain viewers with his candid wit. In particular, he will draw attention by sharing the behind-the-scenes story of a bold offer he once received from the owner of the rooftop-house building where he lived.

Yook Joong-wan began, "A long time ago, when I was living in a rooftop house, the elderly owner told me, 'Buy this building' around the time I was getting married and suggested selling it to me." He continued, "Even at the time, the asking price was a staggering 850 million won," making everyone listen closely.

Jun Hyun-moo added, "That place is right at the entrance to Mangwon-dong, where the now-hottest Mangnidan Street begins," and, "There was no such thing as Mangnidan Street back then, and Mangwon Market was just beginning to take off." His comments left everyone stunned. Yook Joong-wan then revealed, "That building is worth about 4 billion won at today's market price." He added, "I couldn't buy it because I was afraid of taking out a loan at the time," sharing his regret over nearly becoming the owner of a 4-billion-won building and leaving the studio sighing.

According to reports, Jun Hyun-moo drew laughter with the blunt remark, "You must be kicking yourself now," in response to Yook Joong-wan's bittersweet confession.

The behind-the-scenes story of Yook Joong-wan's rooftop-house purchase, which left everyone lamenting the missed opportunity, can be seen on the broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.