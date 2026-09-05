HRS’ Brutal Exposé of 19-Year-Old Girls’ Generation: “It’s HYOYEON’s Song, but the Vocal Color Doesn’t Suit It”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View” will reveal the first choreography practice for “HRS,” a jokingly dubbed sixth-generation girl group(?) formed by Girls’ Generation’s HYOYEON, Yuri, and Sooyoung.

In Episode 414 of MBC’s entertainment program “Omniscient Interfering View,” airing today (the 5th), HRS—which jokingly threatens Girls’ Generation’s representative unit Girls’ Generation-TTS(?)—will gather to practice the choreography for its new song “Skibidi.” However, the group’s signature spicy back-and-forth is said to begin as soon as they meet. They burn with enthusiasm from the start, declaring that they can even use a nose-mounted microphone, while blunt remarks fly, including, “The song HYOYEON chose doesn’t suit HYOYEON’s vocal color.” The genuine best-friend chemistry of the 19-year-old Girls’ Generation is expected to provide plenty of laughs.

Before serious practice begins, the three also engage in a playful battle over line distribution. HYOYEON calls Sooyoung, praising her high notes, “the second HYOYEON,” while also keeping an eye on Yuri’s center time and revealing her ambition to serve as both leader and main vocalist. They even engage in a war of nerves over the main-dancer position in Girls’ Generation, prompting laughter.

After meeting We Dem Boyz, who are in charge of the choreography, HRS faces a series of difficult moves. When Sooyoung encounters an unexpected hurdle involving a “goat sound,” the other two reportedly unleash relentless teasing. The trio’s raucous choreography practice is expected to leave even We Dem Boyz unable to hold back their laughter.

The three tease one another nonstop, but once practice for “Skibidi” begins, they showcase the expertise they have built over many years. HYOYEON, in particular, quickly follows the choreography and proves her class as a “legendary main dancer,” drawing admiration from We Dem Boyz as well.

HRS may be B-grade when it comes to jokes but S-grade when it comes to talent. Their first choreography practice can be seen on MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View,” airing today (the 5th), Saturday at 11:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.