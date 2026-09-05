Rhymer Expresses Openness to Remarriage Three Years After Divorcing Ahn Hyun-mo: “I’m Looking Forward to Meeting Someone”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Producer and Brand New Music CEO Rhymer joined “Groom Class 2” as a new participant and expressed his openness to remarriage.

At the end of the Channel A entertainment program “Nowadays Men’s Life—Groom Class 2,” which aired on the 4th, a preview announcing Rhymer’s upcoming appearance was released.

Rhymer appeared as the new “divorced newcomer,” following Kim Sang-hyuk. Geuri, Hanhae, and JEON WOONG drew attention by stepping forward as Rhymer’s “support team” and backing him.

The three introduced Rhymer by saying, “Our CEO is quite unusual, and his style is rather shocking,” bringing laughter from the very beginning.

They went on to reveal Rhymer’s charms one by one, saying, “Our CEO is a good cook” and “He has the vibe of a guy who likes working out.” They also supported Rhymer as he searched for a new relationship, saying, “We think he’ll be able to meet a good person.”

Above all, Rhymer himself drew attention by expressing his anticipation of a new relationship.

In an interview, Rhymer said, “I’m looking forward to meeting someone,” adding, “I need to be ready to accept it with a positive mindset. I’ve always had those feelings.”

He candidly revealed that, even after his divorce, he remains open to new love and the possibility of remarriage. Viewers are eager to see what kind of daily life Rhymer will share and whether he will meet someone new through “Groom Class 2.”

Meanwhile, Rhymer married broadcaster and interpreter Ahn Hyun-mo, who is six years younger, in 2017. The couple appeared together on various entertainment programs and shared aspects of their married life, but announced their divorce in November 2023, six years after their wedding.

At the time, both sides said they had agreed not to disparage each other and decided to go their separate ways. Since then, Rhymer has occasionally shared his post-divorce life and feelings on various broadcasts.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.