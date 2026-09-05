Older Brother Brutally Kills 11-Year-Old Brother With a Hatchet... His Dream Was to Become a ‘Contract Killer’ (‘Brave Detectives 5’)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] ‘Brave Detectives 5’ shed light on the case of an older brother who brutally killed his younger brother, as well as the stories hidden behind the case names we remember.

The 19th episode of TCast’s E Channel program ‘Brave Detectives 5’ (directed by Lee Ji-sun), which aired on the 4th, featured forensic scientist Kim Moon-young, detective Baek Jong-yeol, former detective Mi-Ok Park, and Dr. Mingu Hwang. They revealed the full story of cases uncovered after relentless investigations, along with behind-the-scenes details from the investigations. Model and broadcaster Lee Hyun-yi joined the show as a guest.

The first case introduced that day was one that detective Baek Jong-yeol and profiler Kwon Il-yong both recalled as “unforgettable.” The case began in 2001 when a hospital reported to police that an 11-year-old boy had died, apparently after being stabbed with a weapon. Around the same time, the boy’s parents also reported their older son missing, saying he was not at home.

The boys’ parents ran a restaurant that operated around the clock. After finishing work in the morning and returning home, they found their younger son collapsed on a bed and bleeding. They immediately took him to the hospital, but he was already dead. Several cut wounds were found around the deceased boy’s neck, while his older brother had also disappeared from the house.

An examination of nearby CCTV footage confirmed that an elevator had stopped on the floor where the victim’s home was located during the early morning hours. The passenger was the missing older brother. About two hours before his younger brother was found, he had left the house carrying a bag and appearing completely calm, making the possibility of a kidnapping seem unlikely.

The school also provided disturbing information. The homeroom teacher said the older brother had once written “contract killer” in the section asking about his future hopes, prompting a meeting with his parents. One of his friends said the older brother had told him, after they happened to meet in the neighborhood, that he had killed his younger brother with an axe. He also reportedly said he was going to Daegu to meet a friend he had met while playing a game, shocking everyone.

After checking the computer records, investigators found an even more shocking post on a website the older brother had created himself. The site contained his future plan to “return from the military and enjoy killing to his heart’s content,” along with the following message: “I must not become attached to my family anymore. I really want to try killing someone. I bought a hatchet to make my dream come true.”

After tracking him down, investigators arrested the older brother when he returned to a terminal. His bag contained a couple of changes of clothes and a hatchet with a sharply honed blade. He stated that he had bought the axe for use in the crime a year earlier, secretly sharpened it with a whetstone while his parents were away, exercised to prepare for possible resistance, and practiced by chopping tree branches with the axe.

His younger brother was the first target in the plan he had devised. When the attacked boy asked, “Brother, what’s wrong?” the older brother reportedly replied, “I’m sorry. Goodbye,” adding to the shock. Lee Hyun-yi also shed tears, saying, “What do we do?” The older brother was later found to have attempted two more killings after murdering his younger brother. In the appellate trial, his parents’ petition for leniency and his diminished mental capacity were recognized, and he was sentenced to a maximum term of five years and a minimum term of four years.

The program then turned to ‘The Unfinished Case Q,’ examining the stories behind the case names we remember under the theme “Why do we call them that?” In the early morning of 2024, a luxury imported car collided with a motorcycle on a road in Gwangju. The motorcycle was so badly damaged that it was difficult to identify its original form. The woman in the couple in their 20s riding it died, while the man suffered serious injuries requiring 24 weeks of treatment. After causing the crash, the offending vehicle fled about 500 meters. The driver then switched to another vehicle with a passenger and made a second escape.

Video analysis showed that the offending vehicle had been speeding at 128 kilometers per hour on a road with a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour before striking the rear of the motorcycle. The driver neither changed lanes nor slowed down immediately before the crash. On the third day after the incident, the suspect was arrested in front of a hotel in Gangnam District, and evidence also emerged that he had attempted to leave the country while fleeing. Police secured footage of him leaving a bar before the crash and a receipt for the drinks, but because he was arrested three days after the accident, they could not prove whether he had been drinking at the time. The suspect was ultimately sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

However, the case was remembered as the ‘Gwangju Maserati Hit-and-Run Case.’ The name of the luxury imported car attached to the case had left a stronger impression than the grieving interview of the deceased victim’s father, who said, “I hope the victims of drunk driving will end with my daughter.”

A similar example was the ‘Apgujeong Rolls-Royce Case,’ in which a woman in her 20s was struck in a hit-and-run in 2023, fell into a brain-dead state, and later died. Former detective Mi-Ok Park said, “There are many car-poor people who drive imported cars, but when Gangnam is tagged onto a case, an individual’s deviance can be discussed as if it were a regional problem, like a case involving the wealthy.” Profiler Kwon Il-yong added, “It is a kind of confirmation bias. People assume that owners of luxury cars have a certain social and economic standing.” They explained the “sticker theory,” in which phrases that strongly remain in people’s memories spread widely, and pointed out that the true nature of a case may not be properly understood as a result.

There were also cases whose names differed from their actual nature. In the so-called ‘Mugwort Rice Cake Case’ in Masan, mugwort rice cakes believed to have been partially eaten by the victim were found at the scene, and mugwort rice cake was also found in the deceased person’s stomach and airway. The death was initially presumed to have been accidental. However, investigators discovered that 17 insurance policies had been taken out in the deceased person’s name, with total death benefits amounting to 5.86 billion won. The beneficiary was a middle-school classmate whom even the victim’s biological daughter did not know. The classmate had become the victim’s sister through adoption about seven years earlier. The classmate filed a lawsuit against the insurance company seeking payment, but lost.

Conversely, the ‘Cheongju Cream Bread Hit-and-Run Case’ was introduced as an example of a case whose name helped solve it. The victim was hit in a hit-and-run while returning home with cream bread he had bought to celebrate his wife’s passing of the teacher certification exam. As the heartbreaking story became known, public pressure grew nationwide to catch the perpetrator. The perpetrator eventually turned himself in 19 days after the incident.

Former detective Mi-Ok Park also mentioned the ‘Eogeumni Appa Case,’ whose name angered the bereaved family because it was unrelated to the substance of the crime. In 2017, Lee Young-hak sexually assaulted and then killed his daughter’s friend. Although the case was later corrected to the ‘Lee Young-hak Case,’ the nickname ‘Eogeumni Appa,’ by which he had been known for his charitable image before the crime, was widely used as if it were the case name.

The program also introduced the difference between how the media and police refer to cases. Former detective Mi-Ok Park explained that police internally name cases using the region and location where they occurred to facilitate rapid reporting and resolution. Profiler Kwon Il-yong emphasized, “We should avoid names that are consumed sensationally.”

Meanwhile, ‘Brave Detectives 5’ airs every Friday at 9:50 p.m. and is also available on major OTT platforms, including Netflix, TVING, and Wavve. Updates and videos about the program can also be found on E Channel’s official YouTube and Instagram accounts.

The E Channel original web variety series ‘Detectives’ Talk,’ which expands the universe of ‘Brave Detectives,’ covers detectives’ behind-the-scenes investigative stories, details from major criminal cases, and true stories of South Korean death-row inmates who were actually executed. It is released every Friday at 7 p.m. on the YouTube channel ‘Brave Detectives: The Chat.’

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.