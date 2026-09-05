Park Eun-young Candidly Reveals Her Income After Leaving KBS: “Even When It Looks Like I Have No Work, I’m Doing Much Better Than When I Was on a Salary”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Former Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcers Park Eun-young and Lee Ji-yeon opened up about the realities of their changed freelance lives after leaving the network.

On the 4th, a video titled “How Do You Make a Living After Leaving KBS? Lee Ji-yeon and Park Eun-young Reveal the Reality of Freelance Announcers for the First Time” was posted on the YouTube channel “It’s Lee Ji-yeon, But....” In the video, Lee Ji-yeon and Park Eun-young shared their candid thoughts on working as freelancers after leaving KBS.

When asked about her recent activities, Park Eun-young replied, “These days, people keep asking why I’m not on TV, but I also do home shopping.” Lee Ji-yeon responded, “Home shopping is selective about who it uses, too. Since Eun-young is pretty, she does beauty products, while I do detergents and laundry products,” prompting laughter.

Park Eun-young said she was grateful for her home-shopping work but admitted that she still longed to appear on television. “I’m very grateful to be doing home shopping, but don’t we also still want to be on TV? When we say things like this, people tell us, ‘You’re out of touch with the times,’ or, ‘The broadcasting stations are going under, so why are you still talking about television?’ Still, weren’t we from a time when that wasn’t the case?” she said.

Lee Ji-yeon also expressed her concerns about the changing broadcast environment. “People say, ‘Who watches legacy media these days? You have to move to new media. In the end, it’s YouTube.’ But YouTube is saturated, too. There’s nowhere else to go. You just keep doing it anyway,” she said.

The two also spoke candidly about their income and lifestyles after becoming freelancers. Lee Ji-yeon highlighted one advantage of freelance work, saying, “When you’re raising children, it’s nice to be able to leave the house and work.”

Park Eun-young said, “Even when it looks like I have no work, I’m doing much better than when I was receiving a salary,” and Lee Ji-yeon agreed, adding, “I’m earning well.” She continued, “Being able to manage my own time is something I’m truly grateful for, but there is one downside for someone with my personality: I feel lonely.”

Park Eun-young then said, “You’re actually suited to being an executive. You should have become a department head or bureau chief,” to which Lee Ji-yeon jokingly replied, “I want to be the department head in charge of attendance.”

Recalling her own working life, Park Eun-young also candidly said, “I used to say that it would have been a disaster if I had become a department head among my juniors. I was so strict with juniors who were late that I disciplined all of them.”

Lee Ji-yeon added to the laughter, saying, “The younger staff also said I would crack down on them if I became a department head. They said, ‘If Lee Ji-yeon becomes a department head, we’re going freelance.’”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.