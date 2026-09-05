MC Mong Announces Cash Tuition Giveaway at University Festival, Teasing a Bold Event

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Singer MC Mong has drawn attention by announcing that he will prepare a special event at a university festival to celebrate his birthday.

During a live broadcast on the 4th, MC Mong personally announced that he would attend Kyonggi University (KGU)’s festival on the 11th. He said he had been assigned the final slot of the day’s lineup, describing himself as "the closing act."

He also shared his plans for the performance. "Since I’m closing the event, I’m planning to prepare around 10 songs," MC Mong said, adding that he might perform even more depending on the circumstances.

In particular, he unveiled a surprise plan to select one student and cover their tuition for a semester. "I’m going to choose one person and pay their tuition. I’ll cover the tuition for one semester," MC Mong stated, outlining the plan.

He explained that he made the decision because he felt sorry, as an adult, for young students. Saying he planned to prepare the tuition in cash and bring it himself, he added, "What’s so special about a birthday? I believe that if I keep doing good things, they will eventually come back to me."

He also addressed the recent controversies surrounding him. MC Mong said that even if he faced criticism or insults, he intended to continue living according to his own principles. Referring to reports about his earlier joking remarks concerning "nightclub matchmaking," he also remarked, "I think I’m even more remarkable for continuing to live through a situation like this."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that singer and actor Kim Min-jong had filed a complaint against MC Mong on suspicion of defamation. Kim Min-jong’s side reportedly submitted a complaint to Seoul Jongno Police Station, alleging that MC Mong had defamed him through an information and communications network.

The conflict between the two began in May, when MC Mong raised various allegations concerning Kim Min-jong during a live broadcast. MC Mong made claims suggesting that Kim Min-jong was involved in illegal gambling, receiving money or valuables, and witness tampering. The two sides subsequently maintained sharply opposing positions.

The controversy resurfaced on the 2nd, when comedian Kim Dae-sung mentioned it during a broadcast. MC Mong then shared his position regarding the complaint, once again drawing attention. Appearing unconcerned about the case, he joked to Kim Dae-sung, "Let’s get a room and have fun arranging nightclub introductions," and the remark spread online.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.