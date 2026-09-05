Lee Seung-gi Wins Another 'Money Battle' Against Hook; Court Orders Payment of 690 Million Won

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi has once again prevailed in a lawsuit against his former agency, Hook Entertainment, now Chorokbaem Media, over unpaid settlements.

According to legal sources on the 5th, the 20th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Kim Min-cheol, partially ruled in favor of Lee Seung-gi in his lawsuit against Hook Entertainment seeking settlement payments and other damages. The ruling was issued on the 28th of last month.

The court ordered Hook Entertainment to pay approximately 690 million won out of the approximately 830 million won claimed by Lee Seung-gi.

The lawsuit concerned the settlement of revenue from digital music and albums generated after the exclusive contract ended. Lee Seung-gi filed the suit in February, claiming that Hook Entertainment continued to earn revenue from his music and albums even after his exclusive contract was terminated in December 2022.

Hook argued that because the contract stipulated that “settlement would be made through a separate agreement if sales were generated after the contract ended,” it had no obligation to make payments without such an agreement.

The court, however, rejected that argument. It found that because the contract explicitly stated that settlement payments would be made, any revenue generated had to be settled. The court also noted that accepting Hook’s argument would allow the party that breached the contract to gain even greater profits, contrary to the principles of good faith and fairness.

The court also found Hook responsible for the termination of the exclusive contract. It cited Hook’s failure to properly settle Lee Seung-gi’s digital music and album revenue for approximately 20 years, as well as its failure to provide related records.

However, the settlement percentages recognized by the court were somewhat lower than those sought by Lee Seung-gi. Taking industry practices and other factors into account, the court determined that Lee Seung-gi was entitled to 60% of revenue generated through August 2024 and 40% of revenue generated thereafter.

Lee Seung-gi previously began his legal dispute with Hook in 2022 after raising the issue of unpaid digital music usage fees. Last year, a ruling ordering Hook to pay an additional 580 million won in advertising commissions and other amounts became final.

With this ruling, Lee Seung-gi has been recognized as having the right to receive settlements not only for previously unpaid amounts but also for revenue generated after the end of his exclusive contract.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.