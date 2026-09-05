"Try to Make It Work Again with Park Hwayobi"... 45-Year-Old Hwanhee Makes a Bombshell Confession About Marriage After Hong Seok-cheon's Blunt Remark

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Hwanhee will candidly reveal his views on marriage during an intensive cooking lesson.

On Saturday, the 5th, at 9:30 p.m., KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband Season 2"—hereafter "Mr. House Husband"—will show Hwanhee trying to overcome his lack of cooking skills so he can move in with his mother.

That day, Hwanhee will hear his mother's nagging about marriage. In the previous episode, after watching her nephew and actor Lee Jang-woo demonstrate impressive cooking skills, his mother bluntly told her son, who is inept at cooking, "You can't even cook, so you can't get married." Hwanhee also admitted, "It made me wonder whether I really needed to learn how to cook," and eventually began negotiating with his mother, asking whether she would allow him to move in with her if he learned to cook.

As his trump card for moving in with his mother, Hwanhee seeks intensive training from Hong Seok-cheon, who is known for his impressive cooking skills, and Chef Park Min-hyuk, who worked at a seven-star hotel in Dubai. Before the formal lesson began, Hong Seok-cheon personally put an apron on Hwanhee and showed his special affection. He then flirted unabashedly, saying, "You still look handsome. You're my jewel," drawing laughter. Hwanhee subsequently built up his cooking skills by learning the basics one by one, from how to hold a knife to washing rice.

In particular, Hwanhee's past on-screen marriage is unexpectedly brought up during the cooking lesson. Hong Seok-cheon mentions Park Hwayobi, who played Hwanhee's virtual wife as part of the Gaeddong couple on MBC's "We Got Married," and bluntly tells him, "Contact her and try to make it work again." As viewers wonder how Hwanhee reacted to the unexpected suggestion of a reunion, Hong Seok-cheon goes on to ask him about his views on marriage in real life. The 45-year-old unmarried Hwanhee is said to have candidly opened up about his views on marriage, drawing attention.

Whether Hwanhee can finally move in with his mother, something he has hoped for over the past 200 days, will be revealed on KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband" at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 5th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.