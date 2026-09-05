Kim Min-ha Becomes Extremely Thin After Losing 17 kg: "I Wish I Could Get Some Sleep and Take a Breather"

[Sportschosun Reporter Joyoon Sun] Actress Kim Min-ha revealed that she continues to exercise after losing 17 kg, while also sharing the small joys that brighten her daily life.

On the 4th, fashion magazine Cosmopolitan released Kim Min-ha's "FFF Interview."

When asked about the small pleasures she makes sure to enjoy, Kim Min-ha replied, "There's a gym in my apartment complex. In the evening, I work out hard, take a quick shower, turn on the air conditioner, and drink an ice-cold highball while watching a favorite Netflix series or a movie. It's truly the most precious and happiest time of my day, and something I look forward to. I think it has become a bit of a routine."

She also shared her personal routine for getting through the day. Kim Min-ha said, "I really like sticking to a routine. I wake up at 5 or 6 a.m., read the newspaper, finish reading the scripts I need to look over in the morning, and listen to music. Then I lie down, stare at the ceiling, and do nothing without thinking about anything. I'm busiest at home. I think that's my time to recharge."

In particular, when asked to say a few words to "the Kim Min-ha of today," she confessed, "Get some sleep. I wish I could get some sleep and take a breather." She then comforted herself, saying, "When you have doubts, make sure to seek out the people around you. But you're probably doing well."

Meanwhile, Kim Min-ha recently drew attention for her dramatically changed appearance after losing about 17 kg for a project.

In several previous interviews, Kim Min-ha said, "I lost the weight over two years. I lost almost 16 to 17 kg compared with when I did 'Hana Korea.' About 90% of the weight loss was because of the role," explaining that she had lost weight for a project.

She also explained, "I really wanted to show a different side of myself. Not only the project mentioned in the articles, but also another project scheduled to begin filming requires me to play a character who needs to lose a lot of weight, so I'm still dieting."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.