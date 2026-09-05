"It is an honor to be part of the beginning" Kim Moo-yul and Jeon So-young receive the inaugural honors at Lotte x Bold Page's 'ICON AWARDS'

Photo courtesy of Bold Page

[Sportschosun reporter Kwon Young-han] "It is an honor to be part of the beginning of the ICON AWARDS, and I am truly grateful. Since I have shared in its beginning, I will continue to work tirelessly as an actor to show better and new sides of myself." (Kim Moo-yul)

Actors Kim Moo-yul and Jeon So-young, the inaugural recipients of the ICON AWARDS, newly established this year by global media platform Bold Page and Lotte Department Store, delivered heartfelt acceptance speeches and proved themselves to be icons of our time leading contemporary culture.

Bold Page joined forces with Lotte Department Store to launch a major global cultural project connecting art, people, and culture. The inaugural ICON AWARDS honored actor Kim Moo-yul, actress Jeon So-young, and artist Min Jun-hong.

Bold Page and Lotte Department Store jointly organized and hosted the global culture and luxury event LOTTE NIGHT 2026 at the ninth floor of Lotte Department Store's Avenuel and its main branch in Sogong-dong, Seoul, during Seoul Art Week. The event brought together global VIPs, including collectors from Korea and abroad and representatives from art fairs and museums, offering a distinctive experience that combined an exhibition, awards ceremony, art conference, and VIP programs. Focus Art Fair, a global art fair, also participated as an art partner, further enhancing the event's standing as an international art occasion.

At the event, Lotte Department Store and Bold Page unveiled the ICON AWARDS, a new cultural IP recognizing figures who have offered new directions for contemporary culture through their own perspectives and language, transcending boundaries between genres and fields.

Kim Moo-yul received the honor in the ICON OF THE YEAR category. Moving between the stage, films, and television dramas, he has built his own acting world by presenting a different side of himself in every project, from intense action and deeply emotional drama to complex characters who cross the boundary between good and evil.

Photo courtesy of Bold Page

Kim Moo-yul said, "It is an honor to be part of the beginning of the ICON AWARDS, and I am truly grateful," adding, "Since I have shared in this beginning, I will continue to work tirelessly as an actor to show better and new sides of myself."

He continued, "The first thing that came to mind after receiving this award was the time when I was filming 'Teach You a Lesson.'" He added, "It was also the work that contributed greatly to this award, and I remember loving the project and giving it my all more than ever. That is why today's award feels even more special."

Netflix's 'Teach You a Lesson' surpassed 200 million hours viewed to rank No. 1 worldwide this year. Against that backdrop, Kim Moo-yul was selected as the figure who demonstrated the strongest influence on contemporary culture through outstanding achievements and an unrivaled presence throughout the year.

Jeon So-young won in the RISING ICON category. Through the Netflix series 'If Wishes Could Kill' and TVING's 'The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,' she has shown her distinctive style and broad potential, emerging as a new face of Korean content. Having demonstrated significant potential as an actress this year, she was recognized as a performer whose fresh energy and clear presence have heightened anticipation for her future work.

Photo courtesy of Bold Page

Jeon So-young said, "'If Wishes Could Kill' was a project that required a major challenge. While working on it, I learned how to turn fear into excitement," adding, "I learned how to get back up even after falling down. I am grateful to my fans, my family, and everyone at BH Entertainment, who always give me tremendous strength." She shared her acceptance speech.

Artist Min Jun-hong was selected as the recipient of the VISIONARY ICON award. He was highly praised for exploring urban landscapes and the structures of modern society as themes in his work while demonstrating new possibilities. Min said, "There are many other wonderful artists, so I feel humbled to receive this award," adding, "Since you have given me such a meaningful award, I will use it as a positive driving force for my future work as a contemporary artist."

Kwon Young-han, reporter kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

From left: SGC Gold representative, artist Min Jun-hong, and Bold Page CEO Lee Jung-mi. Photo courtesy of Bold Page

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.