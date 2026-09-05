Johyun’s Embarrassing ‘Protrusion’ Draws Attention... Fans Ask, “What Happened to the Styling?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Johyun (Shin Jee-won), an actress formerly of the group Berry Good, attended a film preview, and the outfit she chose for the occasion has become a hot topic online.

In a video posted on social media on the 4th, Johyun appeared at the VIP preview of the upcoming film “Karlovy Vary.” She greeted the audience during a stage appearance with the other cast members.

However, fans and other online users focused their attention on Shin Jee-won’s fashion. Johyun wore a burgundy, ribbed long dress that day. The outfit featured a body-hugging silhouette and a distinctive crossover V-neck design.

The issue was that an unexpected protrusion was noticeable in a particular area of the dress. Johyun also appeared conscious of it, keeping both hands together in front of her throughout the event as if to cover the area.

Some online users who watched the video expressed disappointment with the outfit styling. Comments included, “The stylist should have paid a little more attention,” “I’m curious what that part is,” “The outfit is such a shame,” and “How did the styling end up like that?”

Meanwhile, “Karlovy Vary” is a comedy directed by Lee Yong-seok. Johyun, Oh Ji-ho, and Lee Je-yeon are among the cast, and the film is scheduled to meet audiences on the 9th.

Johyun made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2016 as Johyun, a member of Berry Good. After Berry Good ended its activities in 2021, she continued with solo work. In 2023, she began using her real name, Shin Jee-won, as her stage name and embarked on a new career as an actress.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.