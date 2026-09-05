Kim Ji-min♥Kim Jun-ho’s 77-pyeong Newlywed Home with a Han River View Is a ‘Prime Spot for the Fireworks Festival’... “The Eve-of-the-Festival Event Feels Like the Main Event”

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Comedian Kim Ji-min showed off her home’s prime view of the fireworks.

On the 5th, Kim Ji-min posted a video on social media along with the caption, “They’re making the eve-of-the-festival event feel just like the main event? That’s Hanwha Group scale!!”

The video showed spectacular fireworks viewed from Kim Ji-min’s home. The wide-open view was particularly striking, allowing her to watch the fireworks explode head-on even from inside the house.

The Hanwha Group’s Seoul International Fireworks Festival will be held that day around Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul. The eve-of-the-festival event took place on the 4th around Yeouido and Ichon Hangang Park, and Kim Ji-min appears to have watched it from her newlywed home.

Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho’s newlywed home is reportedly an apartment in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. In February this year, a 203-square-meter unit, equivalent to 77 pyeong, was sold in an actual transaction for a jeonse deposit of KRW 2.6 billion. Its sale price was reportedly in the KRW 5.0–5.4 billion range.

The two previously said on a television program, “Our newlywed home is under a jeonse lease. We each contributed half of the deposit to secure it.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho last year after dating for three years. The couple underwent in vitro fertilization treatment in hopes of having a child and recently announced the pregnancy, receiving many congratulations. The baby is reportedly a boy and is due in February next year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.